Bob Dylan Uses 2001 Newcastle, New South Wales Recording On Fragments Box Set - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan Uses 2001 Newcastle, New South Wales Recording On Fragments Box Set

by Paul Cashmere on February 6, 2023

in News

Bob Dylan has included a recording from his March 24, 2001 show in New Castle, New South Wales on his new ‘Fragments: Time Out Of Mind Sessions’ box set.

The 10 minute track ‘Highlands’, the final song from the 1997 ‘Time Out Of Mind’ album is included on Disc 4, the Live disc, of the 5CD box set.

The original ‘Highlands’ studio version runs 16:31 on the ‘Time Out Of Mind’ album. ‘Time Out Of Mind’ was Dylan’s first album of original material since 1990’s Under The Red Sky’. For many Dylan fans, it was a welcome return to form.

Dylan’s 2001 Australian tour was the first time he had played in the city of Newcastle, 170 kilometres north of Sydney. Dylan also performed in Newcastle on the subsequent 2003 and 2018 tours.

The setlsit from the Dylan show in Newcastle 24 March 2001 was:

I Am the Man, Thomas (Ralph Stanley cover, unreleased by Dylan)
Chimes of Freedom (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)
It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)
Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Tell Me That It Isn’t True (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)
Ballad of a Thin Man (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)
Masters of War (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)
Tangled Up in Blue (from Blood On The Tracks, 1975)
Make You Feel My Love (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)
Drifter’s Escape (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat (from Blonde on Blonde, 1966)

Encore:
Highlands (from Time Out Of Mind, 1997)
Like a Rolling Stone (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
If Dogs Run Free (from New Morning, 1970)
All Along the Watchtower (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)
Forever Young (from Planet Waves, 1974)
Highway 61 Revisited (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)
Blowin’ in the Wind (from The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, 1963)

