Bolan Releases ‘Memory' Ahead Of Debut Solo Album ‘Gargoyle Of The Garden State' - Noise11 Music News

Rachel Bolan has released ‘Memory’, the third preview track from his first solo album under the Bolan name, offering a more reflective side of a musician known for four decades of hard rock songwriting.

by Paul Cashmere

Rachel Bolan has moved another step toward the release of his first solo album with the arrival of ‘Memory’, the latest single and video from the forthcoming Bolan album ‘Gargoyle Of The Garden State’. The song arrives as the third preview of the record, ahead of the album’s release on June 12, and presents a more restrained and introspective direction from the longtime Skid Row bassist and songwriter.

For rock audiences who have known Bolan primarily through Skid Row’s hard edged catalogue, the release offers a broader picture of his musical identity. While Bolan has spent much of the past four decades as a songwriter associated with arena rock and heavy music, his first solo project appears designed to push beyond that framework. The release also reflects a broader trend among veteran rock artists revisiting their catalogue and career identity through personal projects rather than legacy touring cycles.

‘Memory’ follows earlier tracks ‘At War With Myself’ and ‘Anything But You’. The song features Bolan handling vocals, bass and guitar duties, alongside Damon Johnson on lead guitar, Rob Hammersmith on drums and Matt Farley providing backing vocals. The accompanying video was directed by Dale “Rage” Resteghini of Raging Nation Films.

According to material accompanying the release, ‘Memory’ was intended to reveal a different emotional register for the album, leaning toward direct lyrical themes and melody driven songwriting.

The larger project, ‘Gargoyle Of The Garden State’, was produced by multi Grammy winner Nick Raskulinecz, whose production history includes work with Foo Fighters, Rush, Alice In Chains and Skid Row. The album reportedly began through informal conversations that later evolved into a full recording project.

Bolan said of the record, “Gargoyle Of The Garden State is not a project, it is every bit of my soul. Like me, it knows when to be serious and also knows where the party is.”

The project marks a significant point in Bolan’s career timeline. Born James Richard Southworth in Toms River, New Jersey, Bolan emerged in the 1980s after joining guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo and Scotti Hill in a band that would eventually become Skid Row.

Across the late 1980s and early 1990s, Skid Row established itself with releases including the self titled debut album and the multi platinum follow up ‘Slave To The Grind’.

Although his public profile centred largely around bass playing and songwriting within Skid Row, Bolan’s career extended well beyond the band. He has worked as a producer, contributed vocals to recordings by Ace Frehley and Mötley Crüe projects, and performed with acts including Stone Sour. Side projects over the years also revealed interests extending beyond traditional hard rock structures.

‘Gargoyle Of The Garden State’ appears to continue that pattern. Bolan reportedly performs the majority of instruments throughout the record himself, with influences ranging across Brit Pop, Glam, Punk Rock and New Wave. The album also brings in an extensive list of collaborators including Corey Taylor, Danko Jones, Nuno Bettencourt, Damon Johnson and fellow Skid Row members Scotti Hill, Dave “Snake” Sabo and Rob Hammersmith.

One notable point is the inclusion of a reworked version of Oasis’ ‘Rock And Roll Star’. Cover versions can sometimes divide audiences, particularly when artists move outside established genre expectations. Whether Bolan’s interpretation connects with longtime listeners may ultimately depend on whether fans approach the record as a Skid Row extension or as an entirely separate creative statement.

With ‘Memory’ now released, attention shifts toward the full album and whether Bolan’s first solo work can establish an identity distinct from the band that defined much of his career. For listeners familiar only with his work as a bassist and co-writer, the emerging picture suggests a musician attempting to broaden the frame rather than revisit familiar territory.

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