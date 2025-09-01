Bon Jovi Shares Hollow Man with Bruce Springsteen and Red, White and Jersey Ahead of New Album - Noise11.com

Bon Jovi will return in October with one of the most ambitious albums of their four-decade career. Forever (Legendary Edition), set for release on 24 October 2025, takes the foundation of 2024’s Forever and transforms it into a collaborative powerhouse featuring an extraordinary guest list. Today, fans get their first taste with two new songs and videos: Hollow Man, a long-awaited duet with Bruce Springsteen, and Red, White and Jersey, a rousing anthem of New Jersey pride.

Jon Bon Jovi describes the album as “more than just a collection of collaborations.” Following his vocal cord surgery and rehabilitation, Jon found himself creatively restless but unable to face the vocal demands of touring. While Forever (2024) brought the band back into the studio, the live shows remained just out of reach.

“This album is borne out of necessity,” Jon reflects. “My vocal cord rehab was a well-documented journey that played out while releasing Forever in 2024. I was singing well in the studio for recording, but the vocal demands and rigours of touring were still slightly out of reach for me. Without an ability to tour at that time, I continued working in the studio and called on some friends—great singers, artists, musicians and also just great people. The result is an album with a new viewpoint and new spirit — a collaboration album that proves we all get by in this world with a little help from our friends. I feel tremendous joy and gratitude releasing this album and I think it shows in the music. I can say with certainty that there is always something bigger than ME, and that’s WE.”

The guest list for Forever (Legendary Edition) is a roll call of icons across rock, country, pop, and Americana. Each artist was handpicked by Jon to bring their voice, style, and story into Bon Jovi’s world.

The highlight for fans may well be Hollow Man, where Bruce Springsteen joins Jon in a reflective ballad about perseverance and identity. For decades, fans have dreamt of a true Bon Jovi–Springsteen duet, and here, the two New Jersey titans finally trade lines on record.

The album’s opening track Red, White and Jersey is pure Bon Jovi—anthemic, unflinching, and unapologetically rooted in their home state.

Other guests include James Bay, Robbie Williams, Jelly Roll, Jason Isbell, Ryan Tedder, Billy Falcon, The War and Treaty, Joe Elliott, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne, Marcus King, and Mexican star Carin Leon, who closes the album with a bilingual version of We Made It Look Easy.

Tracklisting: Forever (Legendary Edition)

Red, White and Jersey

Legendary (feat. James Bay)

We Made It Look Easy (feat. Robbie Williams)

Living Proof (feat. Jelly Roll)

Waves (feat. Jason Isbell)

Seeds (feat. Ryan Tedder)

Kiss The Bride (feat. Billy Falcon)

The People’s House (feat. The War and Treaty)

Walls Of Jericho (feat. Joe Elliott)

I Wrote You A Song (feat. Lainey Wilson)

Living In Paradise (feat. Avril Lavigne)

My First Guitar (feat. Marcus King)

Hollow Man (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

We Made It Look Easy / Hicimos Que Pareciera Facil (feat. Carin Leon)

For Bon Jovi, Forever (Legendary Edition) represents resilience, friendship, and reinvention. After four decades as one of the world’s biggest bands, Jon Bon Jovi is using his recovery not as an ending, but as a creative rebirth.

“This isn’t just about me,” Jon says. “It’s about the WE. The band, the friends, the fans — this album belongs to all of us.”

The record is due on 24 October 2025. Until then, fans can dive into Red, White and Jersey and Hollow Man as a taste of what’s to come.

