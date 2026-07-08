 Bon Scott 80th Anniversary Honoured With New Perth Mint Collectible Bars - Noise11 Music News
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Bon Scott 80 gold

Bon Scott 80th Anniversary Honoured With New Perth Mint Collectible Bars

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2026

in News

Bon Scott’s 80th birthday is being marked with a new series of limited edition gold and silver minted bars from The Perth Mint, extending the partnership between the Mint and the Scott family following last year’s sell-out commemorative coin release.

by Paul Cashmere

Bon Scott’s legacy is being commemorated once again with the release of limited edition Bon Scott 80th Anniversary minted bars from The Perth Mint. The collection, unveiled to coincide with what would have been the AC/DC frontman’s 80th birthday, follows the strong demand for the Mint’s sold out Bon Scott commemorative coin released in 2024 and continues an officially endorsed collaboration with the Scott family.

The new release reflects the continuing commercial and cultural appeal of one of Australia’s most celebrated rock singers. More than 45 years after Scott’s death in February 1980, his influence continues to extend beyond recorded music and memorabilia into officially licensed collectibles. The latest issue also highlights the enduring international appeal of AC/DC, whose catalogue remains one of Australia’s most successful musical exports.

Available in 1 gram gold and 10 gram silver editions, the minted bars are struck in 99.99 per cent pure precious metal. Each features the Bon Scott crest and logo, including a lion rampant holding a microphone, a reference to Scott’s Scottish heritage. The design also incorporates the inscription “BON SCOTT 80 YEARS” alongside The Perth Mint’s distinctive “P” mintmark.

The Perth Mint said the project builds on the response generated by last year’s commemorative coin.

“The reaction to our Bon Scott coin showed just how deeply his music and personality still resonate with fans around the world,” The Perth Mint General Manager of Product Development Neil Vance said.

“These minted bars capture that same energy in a new format with something that’s collectible, meaningful, and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll. We’re proud to once again work with the Scott family to celebrate Bon’s remarkable legacy.”

Bon Scott’s brother Derek Scott said the family welcomed another opportunity for fans to celebrate the singer’s milestone birthday.

“Bon would’ve had a good laugh seeing himself on gold and silver,” Derek Scott said.

“He always stayed true to who he was, and it’s great to see that spirit come through in these pieces. It means a lot to our family that fans can celebrate his 80th in a way that’s both special and lasting.”

Born Ronald Belford Scott in Scotland in 1946, Bon Scott emigrated to Australia with his family as a child before eventually becoming the vocalist for AC/DC in 1974. During his years with the band he fronted the albums High Voltage, T.N.T., Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, Let There Be Rock, Powerage and Highway To Hell. Songs including Highway To Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll) and The Jack helped establish AC/DC as one of the defining hard rock acts of the 1970s.

Scott died in London on 19 February 1980 at the age of 33, just months after the release of Highway To Hell, the album that broke the band into the American mainstream.

Rather than ending AC/DC’s story, his death became one of rock music’s defining turning points. The band recruited Brian Johnson later that year and released Back In Black, an album dedicated to Scott that became one of the biggest selling records in music history. Scott’s contribution to AC/DC’s rise, however, remains central to the band’s identity and continues to attract new generations of listeners.

The release of another officially licensed collectible reflects the sustained market for Bon Scott memorabilia. While commemorative products are aimed primarily at collectors, they also demonstrate the lasting commercial value of artists whose cultural impact extends well beyond recorded music. The sell-out performance of the 2024 commemorative coin suggested there remains significant demand for authenticated Bon Scott items, particularly those produced in partnership with his family.

The Bon Scott 80th Anniversary minted bars go on sale through The Perth Mint stores and online from 7 July. Their release coincides with renewed recognition of Scott’s contribution to Australian music as fans continue to celebrate the legacy of one of rock’s most influential frontmen nearly half a century after his death.

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