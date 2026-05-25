AC/DC Who Made Who Turns 40 As Soundtrack Outlives The Film It Was Created To Serve - Noise11 Music News

AC/DC’s Who Made Who reaches its 40th anniversary this week, marking four decades since the soundtrack project for Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive became one of the band’s most enduring catalogue titles and delivered one of its defining songs of the 1980s.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after its release on 26 May 1986, AC/DC’s Who Made Who remains an unusual entry in the band’s catalogue. Conceived as the soundtrack for Stephen King’s film Maximum Overdrive, the project initially arrived as a companion release to a Hollywood experiment that would later be remembered more for its failures than its success. Yet while the film struggled critically and commercially, the album evolved into a significant chapter in AC/DC history.

The release represented an intersection between one of rock music’s most commercially powerful bands and one of publishing’s biggest names. Maximum Overdrive was Stephen King’s only directorial effort and was adapted from his short story Trucks. The film centred on a world where machines gain autonomy and begin turning on humanity, creating a premise that mirrored themes explored in AC/DC’s title track.

For AC/DC, the project also arrived at a transitional point. The group had already established its second major era with vocalist Brian Johnson following the death of Bon Scott in 1980, while albums such as Back In Black and For Those About To Rock We Salute You had reinforced the band’s global status. By 1986, however, Who Made Who served as both a soundtrack and a catalogue bridge.

Unlike a conventional studio album, only three tracks were newly recorded for the project. The title track Who Made Who joined two instrumentals, D.T. and Chase The Ace, as new material. The remaining songs drew from earlier AC/DC releases. The compilation created a condensed history of the band’s recent output, moving from You Shook Me All Night Long and Hells Bells through to For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

The collection also contained one significant historical connection. Ride On, taken from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, remained the sole appearance from Bon Scott on the release. Every other vocal performance came from Johnson, effectively placing both eras of AC/DC within the one project.

The title track itself reflected the central concept of King’s film. The lyrics focused on humanity’s relationship with technology and the irony of people becoming controlled by the devices they created. In 1986 that idea carried a science fiction framing tied to killer trucks, arcade machines and electrical appliances. Four decades later, with debates around automation and artificial intelligence becoming part of daily life, the song has acquired a different context than perhaps originally intended.

The visual campaign around Who Made Who also became memorable in its own right. Director David Mallet filmed the title clip at London’s Brixton Academy using hundreds of fans to create multiple versions of Angus Young. According to accounts later detailed in AC/DC histories, many fans travelled from around the United Kingdom and waited overnight for the opportunity to participate.

A companion VHS release expanded the project further. The video package collected Who Made Who, You Shook Me All Night Long, Shake Your Foundations, Hells Bells and a live performance of For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) filmed in Detroit in 1983. Those clips later resurfaced in the band’s Family Jewels DVD collection.

The soundtrack significantly outperformed the film it was built around. Maximum Overdrive reached cinemas in July 1986 and received largely negative reviews. The production later became known for King’s own harsh assessment of his directorial debut, with the author famously dismissing it as a “moron movie” years later. The film developed a cult audience over time, particularly among horror fans attracted to its exaggerated tone and heavy use of AC/DC music.

Commercially, Who Made Who proved far more durable. The album reached No. 4 in Australia, No. 16 in the United Kingdom and No. 33 on the US Billboard chart. The title song also became AC/DC’s most successful single in several years, reaching the Australian Top 10. In the United States the album eventually sold five million copies.

The project was reissued in 2003 as part of the AC/DC Remasters campaign and has remained in circulation as a reminder that some soundtrack albums eventually develop lives independent of the films they support.

As Who Made Who reaches 40 years, it occupies a distinctive place within AC/DC’s catalogue. It began as a soundtrack assignment attached to a troubled film production. Over time it became a successful retrospective, a snapshot of two vocal eras and the source of one of the band’s signature tracks.

Tracklisting:

1. Who Made Who

2. You Shook Me All Night Long

3. D.T.

4. Sink the Pink

5. Ride On

6. Hells Bells

7. Shake Your Foundations

8. Chase the Ace

9. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

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