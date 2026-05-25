 AC/DC Who Made Who Turns 40 As Soundtrack Outlives The Film It Was Created To Serve - Noise11 Music News
AC/DC Who Made Who

AC/DC Who Made Who

AC/DC Who Made Who Turns 40 As Soundtrack Outlives The Film It Was Created To Serve

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2026

in News,Reviews

AC/DC’s Who Made Who reaches its 40th anniversary this week, marking four decades since the soundtrack project for Stephen King’s Maximum Overdrive became one of the band’s most enduring catalogue titles and delivered one of its defining songs of the 1980s.

by Paul Cashmere

Forty years after its release on 26 May 1986, AC/DC’s Who Made Who remains an unusual entry in the band’s catalogue. Conceived as the soundtrack for Stephen King’s film Maximum Overdrive, the project initially arrived as a companion release to a Hollywood experiment that would later be remembered more for its failures than its success. Yet while the film struggled critically and commercially, the album evolved into a significant chapter in AC/DC history.

The release represented an intersection between one of rock music’s most commercially powerful bands and one of publishing’s biggest names. Maximum Overdrive was Stephen King’s only directorial effort and was adapted from his short story Trucks. The film centred on a world where machines gain autonomy and begin turning on humanity, creating a premise that mirrored themes explored in AC/DC’s title track.

For AC/DC, the project also arrived at a transitional point. The group had already established its second major era with vocalist Brian Johnson following the death of Bon Scott in 1980, while albums such as Back In Black and For Those About To Rock We Salute You had reinforced the band’s global status. By 1986, however, Who Made Who served as both a soundtrack and a catalogue bridge.

Unlike a conventional studio album, only three tracks were newly recorded for the project. The title track Who Made Who joined two instrumentals, D.T. and Chase The Ace, as new material. The remaining songs drew from earlier AC/DC releases. The compilation created a condensed history of the band’s recent output, moving from You Shook Me All Night Long and Hells Bells through to For Those About To Rock (We Salute You).

The collection also contained one significant historical connection. Ride On, taken from Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap, remained the sole appearance from Bon Scott on the release. Every other vocal performance came from Johnson, effectively placing both eras of AC/DC within the one project.

The title track itself reflected the central concept of King’s film. The lyrics focused on humanity’s relationship with technology and the irony of people becoming controlled by the devices they created. In 1986 that idea carried a science fiction framing tied to killer trucks, arcade machines and electrical appliances. Four decades later, with debates around automation and artificial intelligence becoming part of daily life, the song has acquired a different context than perhaps originally intended.

The visual campaign around Who Made Who also became memorable in its own right. Director David Mallet filmed the title clip at London’s Brixton Academy using hundreds of fans to create multiple versions of Angus Young. According to accounts later detailed in AC/DC histories, many fans travelled from around the United Kingdom and waited overnight for the opportunity to participate.

A companion VHS release expanded the project further. The video package collected Who Made Who, You Shook Me All Night Long, Shake Your Foundations, Hells Bells and a live performance of For Those About To Rock (We Salute You) filmed in Detroit in 1983. Those clips later resurfaced in the band’s Family Jewels DVD collection.

The soundtrack significantly outperformed the film it was built around. Maximum Overdrive reached cinemas in July 1986 and received largely negative reviews. The production later became known for King’s own harsh assessment of his directorial debut, with the author famously dismissing it as a “moron movie” years later. The film developed a cult audience over time, particularly among horror fans attracted to its exaggerated tone and heavy use of AC/DC music.

Commercially, Who Made Who proved far more durable. The album reached No. 4 in Australia, No. 16 in the United Kingdom and No. 33 on the US Billboard chart. The title song also became AC/DC’s most successful single in several years, reaching the Australian Top 10. In the United States the album eventually sold five million copies.
The project was reissued in 2003 as part of the AC/DC Remasters campaign and has remained in circulation as a reminder that some soundtrack albums eventually develop lives independent of the films they support.

As Who Made Who reaches 40 years, it occupies a distinctive place within AC/DC’s catalogue. It began as a soundtrack assignment attached to a troubled film production. Over time it became a successful retrospective, a snapshot of two vocal eras and the source of one of the band’s signature tracks.

Tracklisting:
1. Who Made Who
2. You Shook Me All Night Long
3. D.T.
4. Sink the Pink
5. Ride On
6. Hells Bells
7. Shake Your Foundations
8. Chase the Ace
9. For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook – Comment on the news of the day
X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stevie Young rhythm guitarist for AC/DC performs at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday 6 December 2015. They are in Australia on the final leg of their Rock Or Bust World Tour.
AC/DC’s Stevie Young Hospitalised in Buenos Aires but Expected to Perform

AC/DC guitarist Stevie Young has been admitted to hospital in Argentina, but the band says the veteran rhythm player remains on track to return to the stage for upcoming shows.

March 21, 2026
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
INXS Lead Australia’s Push In 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominations

INXS are among the first-time nominees for the 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, placing the Sydney band alongside Mariah Carey, Phil Collins and Joy Division/New Order on this year's ballot.

February 26, 2026
Bon Scott with AC/DC 1979 photo by George Chin supplied
Bon Scott 80th Birthday Celebrations Announced For 2026

The Bon Scott Estate has unveiled a global program of events, limited-edition releases and tributes to mark what would have been Bon Scott's 80th birthday on July 9, 2026, reaffirming the enduring legacy of the AC/DC frontman.

February 19, 2026
GayC/DC
GayC/DC Bring Their All-Gay AC/DC Tribute To Australia For First Time

There are tribute acts that faithfully recreate a catalogue, and there are those rare projects that reinterpret a body of work so convincingly it opens new cultural space around the songs themselves. GayC/DC sit firmly in the latter category. This February, the Los Angeles based outfit billed as The World's First And Only All-Gay Tribute To The Music Of AC/DC will tour Australia for the first time, bringing their high voltage celebration of rock history to six intimate venues across the country.

January 15, 2026
AC/DC by Mary Boukouvalas
AC/DC Close Australian Tour In Brisbane As Power Up World Tour Rolls On

AC/DC have brought their Australian stadium tour to a thunderous conclusion in Brisbane, wrapping nine shows across the country with a final night at Suncorp Stadium on 18 December. For a band that began in Sydney pubs five decades ago, the homecoming leg of the Power Up World Tour reaffirmed AC/DC's unmatched scale, endurance and cultural pull, while underlining why the group remains one of Australia's most significant musical exports.

December 19, 2025
Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs
Dave Evans Reveals Lost Early AC/DC Recordings and Unreleased Songs

AC/DC's earliest recordings with founding vocalist Dave Evans have remained one of Australian rock's great unknowns for more than half a century. While fans have long debated the extent of Evans' contribution before Bon Scott's arrival in late 1974, very little has ever been formally confirmed-until now.

December 1, 2025
Metallica performing live at Marvel Stadium Melbourne during their 2025 Australian tour.
Metallica Close Australian Tour In Sydney With AC/DC And Rose Tattoo Tribute A Final Salute To Sydney Rock Royalty

Metallica ended their 2025 Australian tour in Sydney with a surprise that honoured two of the city's most influential rock acts, and the crowd at Accor Stadium erupted as the nods to AC/DC and Rose Tattoo rang out across the venue.

November 16, 2025