 Boney M’s Maizie Williams Announces Final Boney M Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com
Boney M

Boney M’s Maizie Williams Announces Final Boney M Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2024

by Paul Cashmere on September 4, 2023

in News

50 years after co-founding Boney M in 1994, Maizie Williams has announced her last ever Australian Boney M tour.

Maizie Williams, Liz Mitchell, Marcia Barrett and Bobby Farrell were the original members of the Frank Farian created pop group. Farrell died in 2010. Farian was also the guy behind Milli Vanilli, La Bouche, No Mercy and Far Corporation. He also produced the 1986 Meat Loaf album ‘Blind Before I Stop’.

Boney M’s first hit was ‘Daddy Cool’ in 1976.

Boney M’s Australian hits were ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Sunny’, ‘Ma Baker’, ‘Rivers of Babylon’, ‘Brown Girl In The Room’, ‘Rasputin’, ‘Marys Boy Child’ and ‘Hooray Hooray It’s a Holi-Holiday’.

BONEY M The Farewell Tour June 2024 Dates:
Tuesday June 4th PERTH, Astor Theatre
Thursday June 6th NEWCASTLE, Civic Theatre
Friday June 7th WOLLONGONG, Anita’s Theatre
Saturday June 8th SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre
Thursday June 13th BRISBANE, Fortitude Music Hall
Friday June 14th GOLD COAST, The Star
Saturday June 15th MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre
Wednesday June 19th ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday June 21st AUCKLAND, Town Hall
Saturday June 22nd WELLINGTON, St James Theatre

TICKETS:
Presale: Wednesday September 6th, 9am Local
General Public: Friday September 8th, 9am Local
From: https://metropolistouring.com/boney-m-2024/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

KISS by Mary Boukouvalas_19
AFL Officially Confirm KISS To Perform At Grand Final

In what has been the worst kept secret of 2023, KISS have finally been confirmed to perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

4 hours ago
Nile Rodgers and Chic Rod Laver Arena on Sunday 8 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nile Rodgers Adds More Australian Dates

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform more shows around Australia with dates now for Brisbane, Sydney and Perth added to the already revealed Melbourne and Adelaide festival shows.

7 hours ago
Country Legend Jimmy Buffett Dead 76

Jimmy Buffett has died at age 76. A post on his socials says “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dog. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many”.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds art
The Rolling Stones Premiere Snippet of New Song ‘Don’t Get Angry With Me’

The Rolling Stones have further teased the new album ‘Hackney Diamonds’ with a snippet of what we now know will be the first single ‘Don’t Get Angry With Me’.

2 days ago
Manzanera Mackay AM PM
Roxy Music Co-founders Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera To Release Album Together

Andy Mackay and Phil Manzanera, two co-founders of Roxy Music, have teamed up once again for the AM PM album due in October.

3 days ago
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Australian Dates Revealed

‘Tina – The Tina Turner Musical’ Australia dates have been announced for 2024 following the Sydney opening in December 2023.

3 days ago
Dire Straits Brothers In Arms
Dire Straits Guitarist Jack Sonni Dies At 68

Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni has died at the age of 68.

4 days ago