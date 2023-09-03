Boney M’s Maizie Williams Announces Final Boney M Australia and New Zealand Dates for 2024 - Noise11.com

50 years after co-founding Boney M in 1994, Maizie Williams has announced her last ever Australian Boney M tour.

Maizie Williams, Liz Mitchell, Marcia Barrett and Bobby Farrell were the original members of the Frank Farian created pop group. Farrell died in 2010. Farian was also the guy behind Milli Vanilli, La Bouche, No Mercy and Far Corporation. He also produced the 1986 Meat Loaf album ‘Blind Before I Stop’.

Boney M’s first hit was ‘Daddy Cool’ in 1976.

Boney M’s Australian hits were ‘Daddy Cool’, ‘Sunny’, ‘Ma Baker’, ‘Rivers of Babylon’, ‘Brown Girl In The Room’, ‘Rasputin’, ‘Marys Boy Child’ and ‘Hooray Hooray It’s a Holi-Holiday’.

BONEY M The Farewell Tour June 2024 Dates:

Tuesday June 4th PERTH, Astor Theatre

Thursday June 6th NEWCASTLE, Civic Theatre

Friday June 7th WOLLONGONG, Anita’s Theatre

Saturday June 8th SYDNEY, Enmore Theatre

Thursday June 13th BRISBANE, Fortitude Music Hall

Friday June 14th GOLD COAST, The Star

Saturday June 15th MELBOURNE, Palais Theatre

Wednesday June 19th ADELAIDE, The Gov

Friday June 21st AUCKLAND, Town Hall

Saturday June 22nd WELLINGTON, St James Theatre

TICKETS:

Presale: Wednesday September 6th, 9am Local

General Public: Friday September 8th, 9am Local

From: https://metropolistouring.com/boney-m-2024/

