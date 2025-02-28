Bono Doco To Stream on Netflix - Noise11.com

‘Surrender’, a new documentary based on Bono’s book of the same name, is coming to Netflix on May 30.

Bono performed a series of solo shows in 2022 and 2023 to promote the publication of his book “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. The doco will be called Bono: Stories of Surrender.

Bono: Stories of Surrender was directed by Andrew Dominik, worked on Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, and Blonde. Brad Pitt is one of the doco’s producers.

The previous dive into U2 was ‘A Sort of Homecoming’ on Disney+

