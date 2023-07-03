 Boy George Joins Rod Stewart For The Killing of Georgie - Noise11.com
Culture Club at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday 30 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Boy George Joins Rod Stewart For The Killing of Georgie

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2023

in News

Boy George has been joining Rod Stewart at his UK shows to perform Rod’s classic ‘The Killing of Georgie’.

Boy George and Culture Club are opening for Rod on the UK leg of the tour after Cyndi Lauper joined Sir Rod for the Australian tour earlier this year.

George and Rod performed a duet of ‘The Killing of Georgie’, Rod’s 1976 hit about the murder of a gay friend in New York in the 1970s.

Rod Stewart setlist 28 June, 2023, Northampton, UK

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)
Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)
Twisting The Night Away (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)
This Old Heart of Mine (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)
Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)
I Don’t Wait To Talk About It (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)
The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)
Dirty Old Town (from An Old Raincoat Won’t Ever Let You Down, 1969)
Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)
Downtown Train (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
I’m So Excited (Pointer Sisters cover, sung by backing singers)
The Killing of Georgie Part 1 (with Boy George) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)
Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)
Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)
Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)
Baby Jane (from Body Wishes, 1983)
Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

Culture Club setlist

Sympathy for the Devil (The Rolling Stones cover)
It’s a Miracle (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)
Everything I Own (from Boy George, Sold, 1987)
All I Know (unreleased)
Do You Really Want to Hurt Me (from Kissing To Be Clever, 1982)
Church of the Poison Mind / I’m Your Man (from Colour By Numbers, 1983/Wham cover)
Time (Clock of the Heart) (from Kissing To Be Clever, 1982)
Miss Me Blind (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)
Eyeliner Voodoo (unreleased)
Get It On (T. Rex cover)
Karma Chameleon (from Colour By Numbers, 1983)

