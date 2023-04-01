Sir Rod Stewart and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings, A Day On The Green REVIEW - Noise11.com

Quick call Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Rod and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings needs to be made into a Sherlock Holmes movie now. Rod Stewart is as hilarious as he is entertaining. He doesn’t take himself seriously. His show is a party.

The funny thing was at this show for A Day On The Green in Mt Duneed while 20,000 eyes were on Rod, Rod was fixated on the Dumplings food van at the venue. When the lights went down and Rod came on stage, it was all he could see from the stage. The Dumplings soon became part of the show with Sir Rod referencing “the fucking dumplings” throughout the performance. He even missed his cue to sing in ‘Ooh La La’ because of the dumplings and had to start the song over.

The Li’l Dumpling Van

This is what makes a Rod Stewart show so great. From the moment he comes on stage he treats his audience like they friends he is meeting down the pub. Rod’s shows have a lot of conversation, all improvised and mostly about “right now” … like the Dumplings. They tripped him up again when he went to pay tribute to Christine McVie calling her first band “Shitten Shack” instead of Chicken Shack and then blaming it on “those fucking dumplings”.

For the last three weeks, Australia has been treated to one of the most entertaining rock shows of all time. It has been an absolute thrill to see 78-year old Sir Rod rock around Australian stages with a show that is still as much fun as the first time I saw him in Sydney in 1978.

Sir Rod can get regal. His tribute to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is touching. Rod, dressed in the Blue and Yellow colours of the Ukraine flag, dedicates his anti-war song ‘Rhythm of my Heart’ to the Ukrainian hero.

This show was a makeup for the one cancelled two weeks earlier when Rod was sick. “I’m so glad we got to make this up for you,” he told the crowd. “I love doing this. It’s a wonderful life I live”.

I certainly hope this isn’t the last Australian tour for Sir Rod. It very well might be and at 78 he is honest about not doing as many shows in the future. The voice is still there, the hair is still there and by the way he jumps around, the health is there too. It would be nice to think Sir Rod has a few years left in him yet.

Rod Stewart setlist 31 March 2023 A Day On The Green, Mt Duneed

Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)

You Wear It Well (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Ooh La La (from Faces, Ooh La La, 1973)

Some Guys Have All the Luck (from Camouflage, 1984)

Having A Party (from Unplugged … and Seated, 1993)

Baby Jane (from Body Wishes, 1983)

Forever Young (from Out of Order, 1988)

The First Cut Is the Deepest (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Maggie May (from Every Picture Tells A Story, 1971)

I’d Rather Go Blind (from Never A Dull Moment, 1972)

Young Turks (from Tonight I’m Yours, 1981)

Downtown Train (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Rhythm of My Heart (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

I’m Every Woman (Chaka Khan cover, sung by backing singers)

People Get Ready (from Jeff Beck’s Flash, 1985)

You’re in my Heart (from Footloose and Fancy Free, 1977)

Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright) (from A Night On The Town, 1976)

Have I Told You Lately (from Vagabond Heart, 1991)

Lady Marmalade (LaBelle cover, sung by backing singers)

Stay With Me (from Faces, A Nod Is As Good As A Wink … To a Blind Horse, 1971)

Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? (from Blonds Have More Fun, 1979)

Sailing (from Atlantic Crossing, 1975)

TOUR DATES ROD STEWART WITH SPECIAL GUEST CYNDI LAUPER

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sun 2 April 2023 Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

LIVE NATION

https://www.livenation.com.au/artist-rod-stewart-438

Saturday April 1 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

