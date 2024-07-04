 Brian May and Billy F. Gibbons Join Steve Cropper on ‘Friendlytown” Album - Noise11.com
Brian May and Billy F. Gibbons Join Steve Cropper on ‘Friendlytown” Album

by Paul Cashmere on July 4, 2024

in News

Steve Cropper has recruited Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top and Brian May of Queen appear on the new album by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour album ‘Friendlytown’.

Country rock guitarist Tim Montana is also on the album.

“If your booty is not shaking in the first two bars of this album you’re already dead in a chair,” laughs Cropper. “I feel so good about this batch of songs. They’re packed with radio hooks, and we have Billy Gibbons, Brian May, and Tim Montana playing on the album—it’s like guitar heaven.”

About Montana Cropper said, “He attended a party I had some time back, and it turns out he was a big fan of my work. When he played on the album, he said ‘just make sure you spell my name right!’”

ropper produced ‘Friendlytown’ with producer, bassist, multi-instrumentalist, and longtime friend Jon Tiven (Wilson Pickett, Don Covay, and Frank Black). Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour is rounded out by lead vocalist Roger C. Reale, Nashville first-call drummer and percussionist Nioshi Jackson, and, of course, the Reverend Billy Gibbons. Producer, artist developer, and studio co-owner Eddie Gore (Aaron Goodvin, Keb Mo, Jonathan Singleton) engineered the album and contributed organ.

‘Friendlytown’ will be released on 23 August 2024.

Steve Cropper Friendlytown

Tracklisting:

1. Friendlytown
2. Too Much Stress (ft. Brian May)
3. Hurry Up Sundown
4. Let’s Get Started
5. Talkin’ Bout Politics
6. I’ll Take Tomorrow
7. Lay It On Down
8. You Can’t Refuse (ft. Tim Montana)
9. Rain On My Parade
10. There’s Always A Catch
11. In God We Trust
12. Reality Check
13. I’ll Leave You In Peace

