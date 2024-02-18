Brian Wilson Is Suffering From Dementia - Noise11.com

Just weeks after the death of his wife Melinda, Brian Wilson’s family has revealed that the iconic singer, songwriter for The Beach Boys is suffering from dementia.

A statement at Brian’s Facebook page reads:

Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.

This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.

Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.

The Wilson family