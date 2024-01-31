 R.I.P. Melinda Wilson at 77 - Noise11.com
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016.

R.I.P. Melinda Wilson at 77

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2024

in News

Melinda Wilson (Ledbetter), the wife of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, has died at the age of 77.

The life and Brian and Melinda was portrayed in the movie ‘Love & Mercy’ with Elizabeth Banks playing Melinda and John Cusack as Brian.

In a statement Brian Wilson said,

My heart is broken. Melinda, my beloved wife of 28 years, passed away this morning.

Our five children and I are just in tears.

We are lost.

Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior.

She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career.

She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart.

She was my anchor. She was everything for us. Please say a prayer for her.

Love and Mercy

Brian

Brian married his second wife Melinda Ledbetter in 1995. The ‘Love & Mercy’ movie portrayed an accurate account of their meeting when Melinda was working in a car dealership in Los Angeles in 1986 and Brian came in to buy a car. The ‘Love & Mercy’ movie was based on Melinda’s account of the relationship.

Melinda and Brian Wilson had five children.

