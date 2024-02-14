 Lost Brian Wilson Country Album To Be Released - Noise11.com
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016.

Lost Brian Wilson Country Album To Be Released

by Music-News.com on February 15, 2024

in News

Brian Wilson’s lost 1970s country album is finally set to be released.

The collection, titled ‘Cows in the Pasture, features the vocals of former Beach Boys manager Fred Vail and, according to Rolling Stone, it will be released sometime next year.

Wilson is an executive producer and added his vocals to one of the tracks.

Speaking to the publication, Vail shared how the pair came to collaborate on the collection: “I said to him [Wilson], ‘Have you written any country songs?’

“And he said, ‘Well, no.’ I said, ‘Do you have any idea who you’d like to use as musicians?’ He said, ‘Well, no. I’ve only worked with the Wrecking Crew for the most part. You find the songs. You select the musicians. We’ll go into Wally Heider’s Studio. We’ll start working on the album.’”

The pair worked on the songs alongside Beach Boys’ 1970 LP ‘Sunflower’. They recruited guitarist James Burton, pianist Glen D. Hardin, and steel guitarist Red Rhodes.

Unfortunately, Wilson decided to ditch the project as he allegedly “lost interest”.

Vail recalled: “We never did any keeper vocals.

“They were mostly just scratch vocals that we never completed. There were no background vocals and no harmonies. It was a lot instrumentation. And when Brian lost interest, I just moved on.”

He went on to explain how Wilson was “dealing with a lot of [personal] issues” and decided to put the songs in the ‘Good Vibrations’ group’s vault.

All these years later, Vail has been able to finish the record with the help of Nashville-based producer Sam Parker and a host of “country music legends,” plus “rock and roll legends, contemporary country, and pop stars.”

He is keeping tight-lipped about who they are, however, we do know that the legendary T Bone Burnett – who was Bob Dylan’s guitarist – is one of them.

Wilson commented: “Fred always loved country music and he was a big rodeo guy.

“He’s a hell of a guy, one hell of a promoter, and I’m glad his album is coming out.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Beach Boys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert Brian Wilson Concert

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift, Etihad, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift vs The Beatles Ticket Price – Australian Bureau of Statistic Compares

The Australian Bureau of Statistics has compared the cost of The Beatles 1964 Australian tour ticket to that of the 2024 Taylor Swift ticket price and there are some interesting facts.

3 hours ago
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. photo Ros OGorman
James Taylor Expands Australian Tour

James Taylor has added new shows for Sydney, Melbourne and Perth on his upcoming ‘An Evening With James Taylor’ Australian tour.

February 8, 2024
James Taylor performs with his All Star Band in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 8 February 2017. Ros OGorman
James Taylor Hints At A Last Australian Tour

James Taylor has fallen short of calling his next Australian tour his last ever Australian tour wording his comment “It be the last time I tour Down Under so I’m hoping you can all make it”.

February 1, 2024
Joni Mitchell at the Newport Folk Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell To Perform Joni Jam Concert With Brandi Carlile At The Hollywood Bowl

Joni Mitchell will perform at the Hollywood Bowl in October with thanks to Brandi Carlisle and a stack of guests including Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes and Lucius.

January 31, 2024
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
R.I.P. Melinda Wilson at 77

Melinda Wilson (Ledbetter), the wife of Beach Boys legend Brian Wilson, has died at the age of 77.

January 31, 2024
Deep Purple: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Why Deep Purple Stopped Performing ‘Child In Time’

Deep Purple’s current setlist goes back to 1968 and includes more than half of the classic ‘Machine Head’ album but one song they have not done in years is the epic ‘Child In Time’.

January 30, 2024
Cher in Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cher Denied Conservatorship of her Son’s Estate

Cher has been denied the chance to become the conservator of her son Elijah's estate - again.

January 30, 2024