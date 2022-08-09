Bring Me The Horizon Compete In Marathon For Ukraine - Noise11.com

Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes and Mat Nicholls have completed a triathlon to raise money for a Ukrainian LGBTQ+ charity.

Bring Me The Horizon’s frontman and drummer set out to make £3,000 for UKRAINEPRIDE, which supports the LGBTQ+ community in the war-torn country.

And, at the time of writing, they’ve exceeded the goal, receiving £5,850 in donations on their JustGiving page.

Oli swam, run and biked his way to the finish line.

Alongside a series of snaps from the event, including one of the lead singer sprawled out on the grass, he wrote on Instagram: “We did it!

“Thank u so much to everyone that sponsored us in our first triathlon 4 @ukraine.pride means the world. I’m going to leave up the donation page til tomorrow would be sick to double our goal (link in bio) but yeah sick thank u!”

Mat added in his own post: “Had a great time today doing this.

“All for a good cause. Thanks to everyone that donated, me and Ol are dead chuffed to have smashed the target we set for the fundraising.”

Earlier this year, Bring Me The Horizon dedicated a six-song set to the people of Ukraine at the BandLab NME Awards.

The band took to the O2 Academy Brixton stage in March for their ceremony-ending set, and they took the opportunity to express their support for the people of Ukraine, amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Oli said: “I guess it’s better being here in a room full of influential people: they need to use their voice every single day until this crisis is over.”

Oil underlined the significance of the war in Ukraine, warning that “international peace” is under threat.

He said: “If Kyiv does not survive, international peace will not survive.”

The band displayed the Ukrainian flag on their bass drum skin and played a series of songs in tribute to the Ukrainian people, including ‘Can You Feel My Heart’, ‘Parasite Eve’, ‘DiE4u’, ‘MANTRA’ and ‘1×1’.

