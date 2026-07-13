Bring Me The Horizon Revisit Debut Album With Count Your Blessings | Repented - Noise11 Music News

Bring Me The Horizon have released Count Your Blessings | Repented, a 20th anniversary re-recording of their 2006 debut album that revisits the band’s early deathcore era with a new recording approach and the addition of the new track Dehumanized.

Bring Me The Horizon

by Paul Cashmere

Bring Me The Horizon have released Count Your Blessings | Repented, a complete re-recording of their landmark debut album, marking two decades since the original release that helped establish the Sheffield band within the modern heavy music scene. The album is available on vinyl, cassette and streaming platforms, with the band also preparing to perform the record in full for the first time during special anniversary events.

Originally released in the United Kingdom on 30 October 2006 through Visible Noise, Count Your Blessings introduced Bring Me The Horizon as one of the emerging names in the deathcore movement of the mid-2000s. The album captured the intensity of a young band developing its identity, combining extreme metal influences with the breakdown-driven sound that defined much of the era.

The new version, Count Your Blessings | Repented, was created with frontman Oli Sykes and guitarist Lee Malia working alongside producer and mixer Buster Odeholm. Rather than remastering the original recordings, the band rebuilt the album from the ground up, revisiting the songs with the experience gained from two decades of touring, songwriting and production.

For Bring Me The Horizon, the project was an opportunity to address a long-standing view of the original recording. Oli Sykes explained, “I think a lot of people think that we hate that record or are embarrassed by it because we don’t play it. Really, we were just always disappointed with how it sounded. It was never about rewriting history. It was about making the record we’d always heard in our heads.”

The re-recording includes new versions of key songs from the original album including Pray for Plagues, Black & Blue, A Lot Like Vegas, Slow Dance, (I Used to Make Out With) Medusa and the reworked version of Liquor & Love Lost, previously titled Dragon Slaying. The release also introduces Dehumanized, a new song written specifically to connect with the Count Your Blessings period while reflecting the band’s development since then.

Dehumanized became the first new song connected to the Count Your Blessings era and reached number one on Billboard’s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart. The accompanying video also gained attention through digital platforms, including a number four position on Vevo’s trending chart.

Count Your Blessings holds a significant place in Bring Me The Horizon’s history despite the band’s dramatic musical evolution. Recorded at DEP International Studios in Birmingham with producer Dan Sprigg, the original album was created while the members were still teenagers. The record reflected the group’s early influences, including Swedish metal bands such as At The Gates, alongside acts including Metallica, Pantera, Arch Enemy and The Dillinger Escape Plan.

The album’s aggressive combination of death metal, metalcore and black metal elements helped define the band’s first chapter. Songs such as Pray for Plagues became closely associated with the MySpace-era explosion of heavy music, introducing Bring Me The Horizon to an international audience.

Following Count Your Blessings, the band moved away from the deathcore style that shaped their debut. Subsequent albums, including Suicide Season, There Is a Hell Believe Me I’ve Seen It. There Is a Heaven Let’s Keep It a Secret. and Sempiternal, saw the group incorporate electronic production, alternative influences and more expansive songwriting approaches.

That progression transformed Bring Me The Horizon from a young extreme metal act into a band capable of headlining major festivals and arenas worldwide. The group has since sold more than 7.2 million albums globally, achieved multiple UK number one albums and continued to challenge expectations around the boundaries of heavy music.

The decision to revisit Count Your Blessings also reflects a wider trend among established artists returning to formative releases through anniversary projects. While some fans have viewed early recordings as snapshots of a specific period rather than definitive statements, anniversary re-recordings have allowed artists to examine those works with updated production techniques and a different creative perspective.

For Bring Me The Horizon, the release offers fans the chance to experience one of the band’s earliest chapters through a modern recording lens. The band will perform Count Your Blessings in full for the first time at Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented in Manchester, before taking the performance to Furnace Fest in Birmingham, Alabama later in the year.

Count Your Blessings | Repented Track Listing:

Pray for Plagues – 2026 Repented

Tell Slater Not to Wash His Dick – 2026 Repented

For Stevie Wonders Eyes Only – 2026 Repented

A Lot Like Vegas – 2026 Repented

Black & Blue – 2026 Repented

Slow Dance – 2026 Repented

Liquor & Love Lost – 2026 Repented

(I Used to Make Out With) Medusa – 2026 Repented

Fifteen Fathoms, Counting – 2026 Repented

Off the Heezay – 2026 Repented

Dehumanized

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