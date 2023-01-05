 Britain’s Royal Mail To Release Iron Maiden Stamp Series - Noise11.com
Britain’s Royal Mail To Release Iron Maiden Stamp Series

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2023

in News

The British Royal Mail will release a series of stamps featuring Iron Maiden.

The stamps will feature eight Iron Maiden albums featuring the band and mascot Eddie.

The jewel of the stamp crown is a limited edition £199.99 Iron Maiden flight case with only 666 pieces being made available. The case will come with a Certificate of Authenticity from the Royal Mail.

Items can be purchased framed or unframed with the cheapest item, an Iron Maiden first day envelope, at just £0.30.

All items will be available from the Royal Mail website from 12 January, 2023.

