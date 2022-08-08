Britney Spears and Elton John Collaboration Confirmed - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has teamed up with Elton John to record a new song.

Last week, editors at Page Six reported that the pop superstar is making her highly-anticipated music comeback following the end of her 13-year conservatorship with a remix of the music icon’s 1971 track Tiny Dancer.

On Monday, Elton confirmed the news via an Instagram post.

“#HoldMeCloser,” he wrote, adding the rose and rocket emojis to the message.

In recent months, Britney has regularly referred to a “project rose” in her social media posts, while the rocket emoji no doubt references Elton’s 1972 hit, Rocket Man.

Even though Spears has not yet spoken about the collaboration, her friend Paris Hilton revealed she had heard the track during an interview with reporter Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus, at Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival last week.

“I know, it’s going to be iconic,” the DJ confirmed. “I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it’s insane.”

The remix will be Britney’s first official single since 2016’s Slumber Party.

