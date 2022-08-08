 Britney Spears and Elton John Collaboration Confirmed - Noise11.com
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman

Britney Spears and Elton John Collaboration Confirmed

by Music-News.com on August 9, 2022

in News

Britney Spears has teamed up with Elton John to record a new song.

Last week, editors at Page Six reported that the pop superstar is making her highly-anticipated music comeback following the end of her 13-year conservatorship with a remix of the music icon’s 1971 track Tiny Dancer.

On Monday, Elton confirmed the news via an Instagram post.

“#HoldMeCloser,” he wrote, adding the rose and rocket emojis to the message.

In recent months, Britney has regularly referred to a “project rose” in her social media posts, while the rocket emoji no doubt references Elton’s 1972 hit, Rocket Man.

Even though Spears has not yet spoken about the collaboration, her friend Paris Hilton revealed she had heard the track during an interview with reporter Paul Barewijk for his show, Paul Voor Je Neus, at Belgium’s Tomorrowland festival last week.

“I know, it’s going to be iconic,” the DJ confirmed. “I just heard it a couple of days ago in Ibiza and it’s insane.”

The remix will be Britney’s first official single since 2016’s Slumber Party.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Jewel photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jewel’s Tour Bus Catches Fire

Jewel's tour bus caught fire in a hotel parking lot.

1 day ago
Courtney Love - Photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Courtney Love Finishes Her Memoir

Courtney Love has finally finished writing her memoir.

2 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Australian Album Chart: Beyoncé ‘Resistance’ Debuts At No 1

Beyoncé's seventh studio album and first in six years "Renaissance (Act 1)" takes out the top spot in Australia this week.

3 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Drops 4Track EP

Beyonce has dropped a surprise four-song EP.

4 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Wembley Concert Delayed

Coldplay's Wembley Stadium concert has been pushed back by two days due to a planned London Underground strike.

4 days ago
Christina Aguilera photo by Ros O'Gorman
Christina Aguilera Is Working On Another English Language Album

Christina Aguilera promised to release a new English-language album at her Liverpool concert.

4 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyoncé Removes Kelis From Resistance

Beyoncé has removed an interpolation of Kelis' 2003 hit Milkshake from her album track Energy after the singer complained about its use.

5 days ago