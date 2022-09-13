Britney Spears Denies Body Shaming Christina Aguilera - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has clarified a controversial comment she made about Christina Aguilera and her dancers.

On Monday, Spears took to Instagram to share a quote attributed to late comedian Rodney Dangerfield that read, “I found there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”

In the caption, Britney wrote, “I mean if I had Christina Aguilera’s dancers I would have looked extremely small.”

After fans accused the pop superstar of body shaming Christina and her team, she returned to the platform on Tuesday to explain what she meant.

“By no means was I being critical of Christina’s beautiful body, it is what it is!!!” Britney insisted. “I flew to see her show once and the main thing I noticed was the difference of our people on stage!!! By no means did I even mention Christina, look at my post !!! I was inspired by her show and she is a beautiful woman of power… Thank you @xtina for inspiring me !!! To be honest, I’m not trying to be critical of anybody.”

Britney went on to insist that her post was actually a “projection of the insecurities” she has as a result of her music career and 13-year conservatorship. The agreement was finally terminated last November.

“I would never intentionally body shame anybody because I know what it feels like… I struggle with this because of how I feel about myself, not because I hate how anybody looks… I feel like my family knew I was insecure and people were trying to purposefully feed into this insecurity by not letting me have a choice in the people who were on stage with me. I appreciate you all being understanding with me as I figure out this new life I’m living !!!” the singer added.

Christina has not yet commented on the drama, though she reportedly unfollowed Britney on Instagram as a result.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

