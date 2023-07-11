Britney Spears Memoir To Be Published - Noise11.com

Britney Spears has set the release date for her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney will release her eagerly awaited memoir, titled The Woman in Me, on 24 October, according to People.

Following a bidding war among several publishing houses, the memoir was acquired by Gallery Books, which is a division of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told the outlet. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir will reveal “her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history”. The publishing house stated that the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms”.

Additionally, the cover of the memoir has been revealed. The image on the front shows a young Britney posing topless in front of a black background.

Britney Spears was released from a court-ordered conservatorship after 13 years in November 2021.

It was first reported in February 2022 that Britney had landed a lucrative deal to write an autobiography and she confirmed the news that April by telling her Instagram followers that the process was “healing and therapeutic”.

