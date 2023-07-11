 Britney Spears Memoir To Be Published - Noise11.com
Britney Spears The Woman In Me

Britney Spears Memoir To Be Published

by Music-News.com on July 12, 2023

in News

Britney Spears has set the release date for her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.

Britney will release her eagerly awaited memoir, titled The Woman in Me, on 24 October, according to People.

Following a bidding war among several publishing houses, the memoir was acquired by Gallery Books, which is a division of Simon & Schuster.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books Senior Vice President and Publisher, told the outlet. “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact – and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

According to a press release from Gallery Books, the memoir will reveal “her incredible journey (and) strength at the core of one of the greatest performers in pop music history”. The publishing house stated that the book “illuminates the enduring power of music and love – and the importance of a woman telling her own story, on her own terms”.

Additionally, the cover of the memoir has been revealed. The image on the front shows a young Britney posing topless in front of a black background.

Britney Spears was released from a court-ordered conservatorship after 13 years in November 2021.

It was first reported in February 2022 that Britney had landed a lucrative deal to write an autobiography and she confirmed the news that April by telling her Instagram followers that the process was “healing and therapeutic”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Il Divo
Il Divo Australian Tour Announced

Il Divo will return to Australia for shows in October and November 2023.

2 days ago
Coco Lee photo from cocolee.com
Disney Star CoCo Lee Dies Aged 48

Chinese star CoCo Lee, best known for her lead role in Disney’s ‘Mulan’, has died at age 48.

5 days ago
Nelly, music news, noise11.com
Nelly Cashes Out Catalogue

Grammy-winning rapper-and-singer Nelly has reportedly sold 50 per cent of his solo music catalogue for a whopping $50 million, according to TMZ.

6 days ago
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman, noise11
Drake Teases New Album

Drake teased fans on the opening night of his joint tour with 21 Savage that he has a new record "coming soon".

7 days ago
My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket Perform The Beatles and The Rolling Stones

My Morning Jacket performed The Beatles’ ‘The Ballad of John and Yoko’ and The Rolling Stones ‘Happy’ at their Scranton, PA show on July 1.

7 days ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay Covers Elton John, Welcomes Roger Federer To The Stage

Coldplay flipped things around in Zurich this week when tennis chap Roger Federer joined the band for ‘Don’t Panic’ and Chris Martin covered Elton John’s ‘Your Song.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Shows Added For Sydney and Melbourne

Taylor Swift’s Australian tour has expanded by two dates. Taylor will play an extra show in Sydney on 18 February and an extra for Melbourne on 26 February.

June 29, 2023