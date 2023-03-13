Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Cancel Shows Due To Illness - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have called off three shows due to illness.

Springsteen currently playing the US leg of a world tour which is due to head to countries including the UK, Spain and Germany later this year but the American dates have been plagued by a string of postponements which started with the March 9 concert at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and was followed by the March 12 stop at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Now they have also axed the March 14 date at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York, but a message to fans posted on Springsteen’s official Twitter page confirmed they are working on rescheduling the scrapped shows.

The post explained: “Due to illness, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s concert at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday March 12 has been postponed. We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show.”

E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt insisted there’s no need to worry because the postponements haven’t been caused by anything too serious. He tweeted: “No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

When asked by a fan about the scrapped dates, Van Zandt insisted the concerts are just “postponed”, adding: “We don’t cancel.”

Springsteen and the E Street Band are next due back on stage on March 16 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. They have 15 more US dates to play before heading to Europe over the summer and later returning to American shores in August for another batch of US dates including concerts in Chicago, Illinois and Springsteen’s native New Jersey.

