Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band To Tour Europe In 2025 - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the UK and Europe again in 2025.
The E Street Band only recently wrapped by European dates for 2024 and were also in Europe in 2023. The shows in 2023 were the first UK/Europe dates for Bruce since 2016.
Springsteen has not toured Australia since 2017.
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band:
North America 2024
10-31 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
11-03 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-09 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
11-13 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
11-16 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
11-19 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
11-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena
UK/Europe 2025
05-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
05-31 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
06-04 Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium
06-11 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
06-15 Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany
06-18 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
06-21 San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)
06-27 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena
06-30 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
07-03 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
Come October 25, Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E E Street Band’ documentary is coming to Hulu and Disney on October 25.
“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of the band’s legendary live performances, including footage of rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself”.
Watch the trailer:
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE