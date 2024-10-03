 Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band To Tour Europe In 2025 - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band To Tour Europe In 2025

by Paul Cashmere on October 3, 2024

in News

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the UK and Europe again in 2025.

The E Street Band only recently wrapped by European dates for 2024 and were also in Europe in 2023. The shows in 2023 were the first UK/Europe dates for Bruce since 2016.

Springsteen has not toured Australia since 2017.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band:

North America 2024
10-31 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell
11-03 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena
11-09 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre
11-13 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
11-16 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome
11-19 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
11-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

UK/Europe 2025
05-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live
05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy
05-31 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
06-04 Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium
06-11 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion
06-15 Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany
06-18 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
06-21 San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)
06-27 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena
06-30 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium
07-03 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Come October 25, Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E E Street Band’ documentary is coming to Hulu and Disney on October 25.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of the band’s legendary live performances, including footage of rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself”.

Watch the trailer:

