Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band To Tour Europe In 2025 - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the UK and Europe again in 2025.

The E Street Band only recently wrapped by European dates for 2024 and were also in Europe in 2023. The shows in 2023 were the first UK/Europe dates for Bruce since 2016.

Springsteen has not toured Australia since 2017.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band:

North America 2024

10-31 Montreal, Quebec – Centre Bell

11-03 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-06 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

11-09 Ottawa, Ontario – Canadian Tire Centre

11-13 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

11-16 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome

11-19 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place

11-22 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

UK/Europe 2025

05-17 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

05-20 Manchester, England – Co-op Live

05-24 Lille, France – Stade Pierre Mauroy

05-31 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

06-04 Liverpool, England – Anfield Stadium

06-11 Berlin, Germany – Olympiastadion

06-15 Prague, Czech Republic – Airport Letnany

06-18 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

06-21 San Sebastian, Spain – Estadio Reale Arena (Anoeta)

06-27 Gelsenkirchen, Germany – Veltins Arena

06-30 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

07-03 Milan, Italy – San Siro Stadium

Come October 25, Springsteen’s ‘Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E E Street Band’ documentary is coming to Hulu and Disney on October 25.

“Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band” offers the most in-depth look ever at the creation of the band’s legendary live performances, including footage of rehearsals, backstage moments, rare archival clips and personal reflections from Springsteen himself”.

Watch the trailer:

