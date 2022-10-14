 Bruce Springsteen Covers The Commodores ‘Nightshift’ - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen Only The Strong Survive

Bruce Springsteen Covers The Commodores ‘Nightshift’

by Paul Cashmere on October 14, 2022

in News

Bruce Springsteen has premiered another song from his upcoming soul covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’. This time it’s The Commodores ‘Nightshift’.

The 1985 hit for The Commodores (after Lionel Richie had left to go solo) was a tribute to Jackie Wilson and Marvin Gaye.

Springsteen’s 15 song album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ will be released on 11 November.

1. ‘Only the Strong Survive’
2. ‘Soul Days’ (feat. Sam Moore)
3. ‘Nightshift’
4. ‘Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)’
5. ‘The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore’
6. ‘Turn Back the Hands of Time’
7. ‘When She Was My Girl’
8. ‘Hey, Western Union Man’
9. ‘I Wish It Would Rain’
10. ‘Don’t Play That Song’
11. ‘Any Other Way’
12. ‘I Forgot to Be Your Lover’ (feat. Sam Moore)
13. ‘7 Rooms of Gloom’
14. ‘What Becomes of the Brokenhearted’
15. ‘Someday We’ll Be Together’

The song ‘Do I Love You’ was released on 30 September.

