Bruce Springsteen Explains Why He Sold His Catalogue - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen says his decision to sell his back catalogue was a “timing thing”.

Bruce insists he doesn’t have plans to hang up his microphone after offloading his entire back catalogue of music to Sony Music Group for $500 million in December last year, but he knew Columbia Records – who are owned by Sony – would “take really good care of it”.

He said: “I just got to a point in my life where, you know, I’m 73 years old and it was going to Columbia [Records] who I knew was going to take really good care of it.

“And so it was just a timing thing and it was like, ‘OK, it makes sense.’ ”

Quizzed on whether his decision was partly about recognising the financial value of his work, he said: “Absolutely.”

Bruce admitted he is lucky to have been paid “a fortune” for a job he would’ve done for free.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s ‘The Howard Stern Show’, he added: “I bumped into the luckiest job in the world because they pay you a fortune for something that I would have done for free.”

The agreement has seen Sony assume ownership of Bruce’s entire catalogue.

Earlier this year, Sting sold his back catalogue to Universal Music Group for a reported $300 million, following in the footsteps of Bruce, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan.

In December 2020, Dylan sold his back catalogue of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Group.

Universal are said to have forked out $300 million for the rights, and the company hailed the move at the time as the “most significant music publishing agreement this century”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

