Bruce Springsteen Tears trump A New Arsehole In Brutal Takedown In Manchester - Noise11.com

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band perform at AAMI Park on Thursday 2 February 2017. Photo Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on May 15, 2025

Bruce Springsteen has delivered a brutal takedown of trump ripping the corrupt maga leader a new arsehole on the opening night of his European tour in Manchester, UK.

“Welcome to the Land of Hope and Dreams tour. The mighty E Street Band is here tonight to call upon the righteous power of art, of music, of rock ‘n’ roll in dangerous times,” Bruce told the Manchester crowd on the opening night of the tour. “In my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, and has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years, is currently in the hands of a corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration.”

He added, “Tonight, we ask all who believe in democracy and the best of our American experience to rise with us, raise your voices against the authoritarianism and let freedom ring.”

He then opened with his patriotic 1999 song ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’.

Early in the show Springsteen performed the 2020 ‘Letter To You’ track ‘Rainmaker’ for the first time, dedicating the song to ‘our dear leader”.

The lyrics are:

Rainmaker, a little faith for hire
Rainmaker, the house is on fire
Rainmaker, take everything you have
Sometimes folks need to believe in something
So bad, so bad, so bad
They’ll hire a rainmaker

The show ended with Bob Dylan’s ‘Chimes of Freedom’, a song about solidarity for the downtrodden and despressed.

Springsteen’s Land of Hope and Dreams European tour will conclude in Milan, Italy on 3 July 2025

Bruce Springsteen setlist, Manchester, May 14 2025

Land of Hope and Dreams (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)
Death to My Hometown (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)
Lonesome Day (from The Rising, 2002)
My Love Will Not Let You Down (from Tracks compilation, 1998)
Rainmaker (from Letter To You, 2020)
Darkness on the Edge of Town (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)
The Promised Land (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)
Hungry Heart (from the River, 1980)
My Hometown (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Youngstown (from The Ghost of Tom Joad, 1995)
Murder Incorporated (from Greatest Hits, 1995)
Long Walk Home (from Magic, 2007)
House of a Thousand Guitars (from Letter To You, 2020)
My City of Ruins (from The Rising, 2002)
Letter to You (from Letter To You, 2020)
Because the Night (from Live 1975/1985)
Human Touch (from Human Touch, 1992)
Wrecking Ball (from Wrecking Ball, 2012)
The Rising (from The Rising, 2002)
Badlands (from Darkness on the Edge of Town, 1978)
Thunder Road (from Born To Run, 1975)

Encore:
Born in the U.S.A. (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Born to Run (from Born To Run, 1975)
Bobby Jean (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Dancing in the Dark (from Born In The USA, 1984)
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out (from Born To Run, 1975)
Chimes of Freedom (Bob Dylan cover) (from Chimes of Freedom EP, 1988)

