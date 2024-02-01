 Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98 - Noise11.com
Bruce Springsteen’s Mother Adele Springsteen Dies at Age 98

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2024

in News

Adele Springsteen, the mother of Bruce Springsteen, has died at age 98.

Bruce issued the following statement about the passing of his mother:

Adele Springsteen – May 4, 1925-January 31, 2024.

I remember in the morning mom hearing your alarm clock ring. I’d lie in bed and listen to you getting ready for work, the sound of your makeup case on the sink. And the ladies at the office all lipstick, perfume and rustling skirts, how proud and happy you always looked walking home from work.

It ain’t no phone call on Sunday, flowers or a Mother’s Day card. It ain’t no house on the hill with a garden and a nice little yard.

I’ve got my hot rod down on Bond Street I’m older but you’ll know me in a glance. We’ll find us a Little rock ‘n roll bar and we’ll go out and dance.

Bruce Springsteen, The Wish

Watch Adele Dancing in the Dark with his mother at age 90 at Madison Square Garden:

Adele Ann Zerilli married Douglas Frederick Springsteen married at the St Rose of Lima Church in Freehold, New Jersey in 1948. The following year, son Bruce was born. Bruce’s father died in 1998.

Adele was a legal secretary and the main worker for the Springsteen family. Douglas (aka Dutch) sometimes worked as a bus driver. They had two other children, Virginia and Pamela. Pamela is a photographer. She took the cover photos for Bruce’s albums Human Touch, Lucky Town, and The Ghost of Tom Joad.

