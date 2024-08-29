Bryan Adams And James Arthur To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025 - Noise11.com

Bryan Adams will return to Australia in 2025 for his first tour since 2019. James Arthur will open for Adams.

Bryan Adams has toured Australia in 2019, 2016, 2013, 2011, 2005, 2000, 1997, 1994, 1992 and in 1982. That first tour in 1982 was to open for The Police.

He also visited Australia in 2015 to perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

2012 X Factor UK winner James Arthur will open for Adams.

BRYAN ADAMS

+ special guest James Arthur

FEBRUARY 2025

New Zealand

Saturday 1 February

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 4 February

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Australia

Thursday 6 February

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 7 February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 February

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday 12 February

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

