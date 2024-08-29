 Bryan Adams And James Arthur To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025 - Noise11.com
Bryan Adams photo supplied Frontier Touring

Bryan Adams photo supplied Frontier Touring

Bryan Adams And James Arthur To Tour Australia and New Zealand in 2025

by Paul Cashmere on August 30, 2024

in News

Bryan Adams will return to Australia in 2025 for his first tour since 2019. James Arthur will open for Adams.

Bryan Adams has toured Australia in 2019, 2016, 2013, 2011, 2005, 2000, 1997, 1994, 1992 and in 1982. That first tour in 1982 was to open for The Police.

He also visited Australia in 2015 to perform at the AFL Grand Final in Melbourne.

2012 X Factor UK winner James Arthur will open for Adams.

BRYAN ADAMS
+ special guest James Arthur
FEBRUARY 2025
Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE
via frontiertouring.com/bryanadams
Runs 24 hours from: Monday 2 September (times staggered, see website for details)
or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE
Begins: Wednesday 4 September (times staggered, see website for details)

New Zealand

Saturday 1 February
Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday 4 February
Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Australia

Thursday 6 February
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday 7 February
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday 9 February
RAC Arena, Perth, WA

Wednesday 12 February
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday 13 February
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

