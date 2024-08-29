Bryan Ferry Releases ‘Star’ His First New Music In 10 Years - Noise11.com

Bryan Ferry has released his first new music in 10 years. ‘Star’ features vocals from Amelia Baratt.
‘Star’ will be released on a new Ferry compilation “Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023”, a five disc collection covering Ferry’s recordings solo recordings over 50 years.
Ferry’s last album new material was ‘Avonmore’ in 2014. His last album was ‘Bitter-Sweet’ featuring remakes of his early songs and released under Bryan Ferry and His Orchestra.
CD1 is the best of Bryan Ferry, CD2 is album tracks, CD3 Ferry’s covers of other artists songs, CD4 the Bryan Ferry orchestra recording from 2012 and 2018 and CD5 is 16 rarities and four unreleased songs, including ‘Star’.
“Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023” will be released on 25 October 2024.
-
CD1: The Best Of Bryan Ferry
A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall
These Foolish Things
The “In” Crowd
Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Casanova
Let’s Stick Together
Sign Of The Times
Slave To Love
Don’t Stop The Dance
Windswept
Kiss And Tell
As Time Goes By
Your Painted Smile
I Put A Spell On You
Which Way To Turn
Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
Make You Feel My Love
You Can Dance
Love Letters
Johnny And Mary
-
CD2: Compositions
Can’t Let Go
Tokyo Joe
This Island Earth
Love Me Madly Again
Limbo
When She Walks In The Room
Boys And Girls
Zamba
Chain Reaction
Bete Noire
I Thought
The Only Face
Valentine
Loop De Li
Reason Or Rhyme
-
CD3: Interpretations
The Price of Love
Shame Shame Shame
Hold On (I’m Coming)
Just One Look
The Girl Of My Best Friend
What Goes On
That’s How Strong My Love Is
You Go To My Head
Where Or When
The Way You Look Tonight
One Night
Simple Twist Of Fate
Positively 4th Street
Song To The Siren
Fooled Around and Fell In Love
-
CD 4: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra
Virginia Plain
Do The Strand
While My Heart Is Still Beating
This Island Earth
Bitter-Sweet
Dance Away
Zamba
Reason Or Rhyme
Avalon
Back To Black
Limbo
Young & Beautiful
Love Is The Drug
Sign Of The Times
Chance Meeting
-
CD 5: Rare and Unreleased
Feel The Need
Mother Of Pearl (Horoscope Version)
Don’t Be Cruel
I Don’t Want To Go On Without You
I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know
Crazy Love
Whatever Gets You Through The Night
Bob Dylan’s Dream
He’ll Have To Go
A Fool For Love**
Lowlands Low
Is Your Love Strong Enough
Sonnet 18
She Belongs To Me**
Oh Lonesome Me**
Star (with Amelia Baratt)**
**Previously unreleased”
