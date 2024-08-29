Bryan Ferry Releases ‘Star’ His First New Music In 10 Years - Noise11.com

Bryan Ferry has released his first new music in 10 years. ‘Star’ features vocals from Amelia Baratt.

‘Star’ will be released on a new Ferry compilation “Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023”, a five disc collection covering Ferry’s recordings solo recordings over 50 years.

Ferry’s last album new material was ‘Avonmore’ in 2014. His last album was ‘Bitter-Sweet’ featuring remakes of his early songs and released under Bryan Ferry and His Orchestra.

CD1 is the best of Bryan Ferry, CD2 is album tracks, CD3 Ferry’s covers of other artists songs, CD4 the Bryan Ferry orchestra recording from 2012 and 2018 and CD5 is 16 rarities and four unreleased songs, including ‘Star’.

“Retrospective: Selected Recordings 1973-2023” will be released on 25 October 2024.

CD1: The Best Of Bryan Ferry

A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall

These Foolish Things

The “In” Crowd

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Casanova

Let’s Stick Together

Sign Of The Times

Slave To Love

Don’t Stop The Dance

Windswept

Kiss And Tell

As Time Goes By

Your Painted Smile

I Put A Spell On You

Which Way To Turn

Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

Make You Feel My Love

You Can Dance

Love Letters

Johnny And Mary

CD2: Compositions

Can’t Let Go

Tokyo Joe

This Island Earth

Love Me Madly Again

Limbo

When She Walks In The Room

Boys And Girls

Zamba

Chain Reaction

Bete Noire

I Thought

The Only Face

Valentine

Loop De Li

Reason Or Rhyme

CD3: Interpretations

The Price of Love

Shame Shame Shame

Hold On (I’m Coming)

Just One Look

The Girl Of My Best Friend

What Goes On

That’s How Strong My Love Is

You Go To My Head

Where Or When

The Way You Look Tonight

One Night

Simple Twist Of Fate

Positively 4th Street

Song To The Siren

Fooled Around and Fell In Love

CD 4: The Bryan Ferry Orchestra

Virginia Plain

Do The Strand

While My Heart Is Still Beating

This Island Earth

Bitter-Sweet

Dance Away

Zamba

Reason Or Rhyme

Avalon

Back To Black

Limbo

Young & Beautiful

Love Is The Drug

Sign Of The Times

Chance Meeting

CD 5: Rare and Unreleased

Feel The Need

Mother Of Pearl (Horoscope Version)

Don’t Be Cruel

I Don’t Want To Go On Without You

I Forgot More Than You’ll Ever Know

Crazy Love

Whatever Gets You Through The Night

Bob Dylan’s Dream

He’ll Have To Go

A Fool For Love**

Lowlands Low

Is Your Love Strong Enough

Sonnet 18

She Belongs To Me**

Oh Lonesome Me**

Star (with Amelia Baratt)**

**Previously unreleased”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

