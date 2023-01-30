Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK - Noise11.com

Memphis LK will open for Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming Australian tour.
Memphis LK put in time at Bigsound in 2022. She recently released the video for her song ‘Too Much Fun’ from the ‘Too Much Fun’ EP.
Carly Rae Jepsen and Memphis LK dates are:
TUESDAY 7 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT
WEDNESDAY 8 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
THURSDAY 9 MARCH
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD
MONDAY 13 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT
TUESDAY 14 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC
https://www.frontiertouring.com/carlyraejepsen
