Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK - Noise11.com

Memphis LK will open for Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming Australian tour.

Memphis LK put in time at Bigsound in 2022. She recently released the video for her song ‘Too Much Fun’ from the ‘Too Much Fun’ EP.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Memphis LK dates are:

TUESDAY 7 MARCH

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 8 MARCH

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

THURSDAY 9 MARCH

The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

MONDAY 13 MARCH

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 14 MARCH

Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

https://www.frontiertouring.com/carlyraejepsen

