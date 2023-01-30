 Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK - Noise11.com
Carly Ray Jepsen Announces Her Australian Support Act Memphis LK

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2023

in News

Memphis LK will open for Carly Rae Jepsen on her upcoming Australian tour.

Memphis LK put in time at Bigsound in 2022. She recently released the video for her song ‘Too Much Fun’ from the ‘Too Much Fun’ EP.

Carly Rae Jepsen and Memphis LK dates are:

TUESDAY 7 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW – SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 8 MARCH
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

THURSDAY 9 MARCH
The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

MONDAY 13 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 14 MARCH
Forum Melbourne | Melbourne, VIC

https://www.frontiertouring.com/carlyraejepsen

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Related Posts

Daydream 23
Modest Mouse, Slowdive, Tropical F*ck Storm and More To Play Daydream

Australia has a brand-new indie rock tour, Daydream.

1 day ago
Maxi Jazz of Faithless
Maxi Jazz Laid To Rest In South London

Maxi Jazz has been laid to rest. Maxi Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, died on December 24, 2022 at the age of 65 and his bandmates have revealed that his funeral has now taken place.

2 days ago
Thom Yorke, Radiohead, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Radiohead In Discussions About Their Future

Radiohead have "pondered" the band's next steps". Radiohead haven't toured since 2018 and while they are all busy with their own solo ventures at this time, they have been discussing their future.

2 days ago
Panic At The Disco
Panic At The Disco Split

Singer Brendon Urie has announced that after one final tour he will quit the band to go solo and look after his family.

6 days ago
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Shiflett Sets Some Solo Dates Ahead Of Foo Fighters Reactivity

Chris Shiflett has six UK dates to play in March.

6 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
Beyoncé Is Planning A World Tour

Beyonce is planning a world tour in support of 'Renaissance'.

7 days ago
Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band photo by Martin Philbey
Tex Perkins Premieres ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You’ Video

Tex Perkins and the Fat Rubber Band has a new song ‘(I Wanna Be) Close To You)’ and an explanation for the song.

January 20, 2023