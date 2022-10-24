Carly Simon’s Two Sisters Pass Away A Day Away From Each Other - Noise11.com

Carly Simon has lost her two sisters Lucy and Joanna one day apart from cancer.

Lucy and Carly Simon started out together as the Simon Sisters in 1963. Lucy was a composer for Broadway shows. She died of breast cancer at age 82.

Lucy Simon composed the music for the most recent Doctor Zhivago musical and has won two Grammy Awards for Best Children’s Album 1981 and 1983 for her ‘In Harmony’ albums. She also won a Tony Award in 1991 for the Best Original Score for The Secret Garden. In 2008, the Simon Sisters recorded the children’s album ‘Carly and Lucy Simon Song Songs For Children’.

Joanna Simon died of thyroid cancer at age 85. She made her first appearance with the New York City Opera in 1962, working in opera and classical throughout her career. Joanna performed on the very last Ed Sullivan Show, she was a panelist in What’s My Line and was an Emmy Award winner for her work on a documentary about manic depression.

Carly Simon was married to James Taylor from 1972 to 1983. She is best known for the hit song ‘You’re So Vain’. Carly’s last album ‘Never Been Gone’ was released in 2009.

The Simon sisters are the daughters of Richard Simon, the co-founder of book publishing company Simon & Schuster.

