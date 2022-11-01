Carrie Underwood and Pink To Perform At American Music Awards - Noise11.com

Carrie Underwood and Pink are among the performers at this year’s American Music Awards.

On Monday, organisers of the annual prizegiving ceremony announced who will be taking to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 20 November.

Carrie and Pink will be joined by Imagine Dragons, rapper JID, Nigerian singer and record producer Tems, Nigerian singer Wizkid, and British singer-songwriter Yola.

The country music star is set to perform her song Crazy Angels, while Pink will showcase her new single Never Not Gonna Dance Again and Imagine Dragons and JID will team up for a rendition of their collaboration Enemy.

Yola announced on Twitter on Monday that she would be performing her track Break The Bough as it is the recipient of the show’s new Song of Soul award.

JID wrote on his Instagram Stories after the announcement, “Performing at the AMAs… not bad,” while Pink told fans to “get out your dancing shoes.”

The 2022 American Music Awards will be hosted by comedian Wayne Brady.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

