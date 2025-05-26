 Janet Jackson Awarded Icon Award At American Music Awards - Noise11.com
Janet Jackson Awarded Icon Award At American Music Awards

by Music-News.com on May 27, 2025

Janet Jackson was “humbly grateful” to be honoured with the Icon Award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs).

During the ceremony held at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday night, the superstar performed a medley of some of her greatest hits, including Someone to Call My Lover and All for You. The gig marked her first live TV performance since 2018.

After the performance, actress Tasha Smith presented Janet with the prestigious prize.

“I love you so much,” she told the audience. “I am so, so honoured. I am so grateful. I mean, no disrespect in any way, but I don’t consider myself an icon.”

Janet went on to reflect on her beginnings in the music industry as a member of the Jackson family and younger sister of the late Michael Jackson.

“My family, myself, our dream wasn’t ever to be famous. We weren’t raised like that. We always had a special love for music, dancing, singing,” the 59-year-old continued. “Fame came with the result of hard work and dedication. My story, my family’s story is truly an American story. This would have only happened in America.”

To conclude, Janet noted that she hopes she has been “an inspiration” to other artists and thanked her team and fans for their ongoing support.

“Because of you and God, I’m standing right here,” she added. “I want to thank the AMAs for this honour, (of) which I am humbly grateful – and last but not least, I want to say keep God in every part of your life because that’s where he wants to be. I love you so much.”

Past Icon Award recipients have included Rihanna and Lionel Richie.

