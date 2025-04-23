Kendrick Lamar Leads American Music Awards Nominations - Noise11.com

Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations for the 2025 American Music Awards with 10 nods.
Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 LP ‘GNX’ is in contention for Album of the Year, and his Drake diss song ‘Not Like Us’ is up for Song of the Year, another blow to his rival. K Dot will also challenge the likes of Chappell Roan, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Taylor Swift for Artist of the Year.
Following closely behind is Post Malone, who earned eight nods.
Billie Eilish, Roan and Shaboozey have seven chancies to win apiece.
Artists nominated for the first time include Roan, Benson Boone, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Lola Young, The Marias, ROSÉ, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman, and Tyla.
Taylor Swift has six nods and will be looking to continue her reign as the artist with the most American Music Awards wins of all time.
Elsewhere, Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ sees her included in the shortlist for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Female Country Artist of the Year.
ATEEZ, Jimin, RM, ROSÉ, and Stray Kids will battle it out to be crowned Favorite K-pop Artist.
Jennifer Lopez will host proceedings in Las Vegas on May 26.
The nominations are:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
Gracie Abrams
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Tommy Richman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX “BRAT”
Gracie Abrams “The Secret of Us”
Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Marshmello and Kane Brown “Miles on It”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
ROSÉ and Bruno Mars “APT.”
Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone “Fortnight”
SOCIAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Chappell Roan “HOT TO GO!”
Djo “End of Beginning”
Doechii “Anxiety”
Lola Young “Messy”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE TOURING ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars
Hozier
Teddy Swims
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Lady Gaga
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE POP ALBUM
Billie Eilish “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT”
Chappell Roan “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
Charli XCX “BRAT”
Sabrina Carpenter “Short n’ Sweet”
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
FAVORITE POP SONG
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Billie Eilish “Birds of a Feather”
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars “Die With A Smile”
Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Jelly Roll
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Post Malone
Shaboozey
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Beyoncé
Ella Langley
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO or GROUP
Dan + Shay
Old Dominion
Parmalee
The Red Clay Strays
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
Beyoncé “COWBOY CARTER”
Jelly Roll “BEAUTIFULLY BROKEN”
Megan Moroney “AM I OKAY?”
Post Malone “F-1 Trillion”
Shaboozey “Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going”
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
Jelly Roll “I Am Not Okay”
Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph “High Road”
Luke Combs “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”
Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Eminem
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Tyler, The Creator
FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Doechii
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Sexyy Red
FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM
Eminem “The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)”
Future and Metro Boomin “WE DON’T TRUST YOU”
Gunna “one of wun”
Kendrick Lamar “GNX”
Tyler, The Creator “CHROMAKOPIA”
FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG
Future, Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar “Like That”
GloRilla “TGIF”
GloRilla and Sexyy Red “WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME”
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Kendrick Lamar and SZA “Luther”
FAVORITE MALE R’N’B ARTIST
Bryson Tiller
Chris Brown
PARTYNEXTDOOR
The Weeknd
Usher
FAVORITE FEMALE R’N’B ARTIST
Kehlani
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Tyla
FAVORITE R’N’B ALBUM
Bryson Tiller “Bryson Tiller”
PARTYNEXTDOOR “PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)”
PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake “$ome $exy $ongs 4 U”
SZA “SOS Deluxe: LANA”
The Weeknd “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
FAVORITE R’N’B SONG
Chris Brown “Residuals”
Muni Long “Made For Me”
SZA “Saturn”
The Weeknd and Playboi Carti “Timeless”
Tommy Richman “Million Dollar Baby”
FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST
Bad Bunny
Feid
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Tito Double P
FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST
Becky G
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Young Miko
FAVORITE LATIN DUO or GROUP
Calibre 50
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Firme
Grupo Frontera
Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM
Bad Bunny “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS”
Fuerza Regida “Dolido Pero No Arrepentido”
Peso Pluma “ÉXODO”
Rauw Alejandro “Cosa Nuestra”
Tito Double P “INC&Ocute;MODO”
FAVORITE LATIN SONG
Bad Bunny “DtMF”
FloyyMenor X Cris Mj “Gata Only”
KAROL G “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Oscar Maydon and Fuerza Regida “Tu Boda”
Shakira “Soltera”
FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST
Hozier
Linkin Park
Pearl Jam
Twenty One Pilots
Zach Bryan
FAVORITE ROCK ALBUM
Hozier “Unreal Unearth: Unending”
Koe Wetzel “9 lives”
The Marías “Submarine”
Twenty One Pilots “Clancy”
Zach Bryan “The Great American Bar Scene”
FAVORITE ROCK SONG
Green Day “Dilemma”
Hozier “Too Sweet”
Linkin Park “The Emptiness Machine”
Myles Smith “Stargazing”
Zach Bryan “Pink Skies”
FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST
Charli XCX
David Guetta
John Summit
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
FAVORITE AFROBEATS ARTIST
Asake
Rema
Tems
Tyla
Wizkid
FAVORITE K-POP ARTIST
ATEEZ
Jimin
RM
ROSÉ
Stray Kids
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook