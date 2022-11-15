Pink To Perform Olivia Newton-John Tribute At The American Music Awards - Noise11.com

Pink will perform a tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John at this year’s American Music Awards.

Pink will take to the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 20th to pay tribute to the late ‘Grease’ actress’ life and career.

Olivia, a 10-time AMA winner, passed away in August aged 73 after battling breast cancer for 30 years.

The performance will be Pink’s second of the night, after she has belted out her new single ‘Never Gonna Not Dance Again’ live for the first time.

Other performers at this year’s AMAs include Stevie Wonder, who will be joined on stage by Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox.

The trio will pay tribute to Lionel Richie, who is to receive the Icon Award at this year’s ceremony, by performing a medley of the ‘All Night Long’ hitmaker’s songs.

Speaking about the accolade ahead of the spectacle, Lionel recently said: “I’m immensely grateful for a career that has taken me to places I never imagined that I’d go, from arenas worldwide to studio sets to the AMA stage.

“I can recall one of the first times I got to perform at the AMAs. It was to sing ‘We Are the World’ among the most iconic musicians of my generation, so it is surreal to be receiving this recognition 36 years later.”

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha will perform their song ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ together, and Lil Baby will play a medley of his hits, while Dove Cameron will sing her tune ‘Boyfriend’ at the event.

Carrie Underwood, Yola and Imagine Dragons are also on the bill.

