 Chaka Khan To Release Album Recorded With Prince - Noise11.com
Chaka Khan supplied photo by Nick Nelson

Chaka Khan To Release Album Recorded With Prince

by Paul Cashmere on April 11, 2025

in News

In 1984 Chaka Khan had a hit with the Prince song ‘I Feel For You’. What you might not know is that in 1998 Chaka Khan recorded a complete album with Prince but it was never released … until now.

The Chaka Khan and Prince album is called ‘Come 2 My House’. Chaka Khan told The Guardian, “We worked on a lot of songs, and they’re all going to be on a CD I’m soon to release – there’s a lot of red tape that’s been in the way, but we’ve cleared it. It’s him and me and (bassist) Larry Graham, together.”

In 1995, Chaka Khan performed with Prince at Wembley Arena in London.

Prince’s ‘I Feel For You’ was the title track from Chaka’s 1984 album. The Prince version was on his 1979 self-titled album.

Chaka Khan has revealed her Aussie opening acts. Marcellus Pittman, Frank Booker, Setwun will open for Chaka Khan in Australia and New Zealand.

CHAKA KHAN
NEW ZEALAND & AUSTRALIA TOUR
Wednesday, April 16 The Civic, Auckland w/ Frank Booker
Friday, April 18 The Palais, Melbourne w/ Marcellus Pittman
Tuesday, April 22 Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney w/ Marcellus Pittman
Wednesday, April 23 Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney w/ Setwun

Tickets and more information at livenation.com.au and livenation.co.nz.

