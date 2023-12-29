 Chaka Khan To Retire from Touring - Noise11.com
Chaka Khan To Retire from Touring

by Music-News.com on December 29, 2023

Chaka Khan is done with touring.

Chaka confirmed to Rolling Stone on Thursday that she intends to stop touring, although she will continue to perform live on select occasions.

Chaka’s last show was for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival on October 21. She does have shows scheduled in 2024 in the USA and Europe.

Melbourne setlist:

This Is My Night
Do You Love What You Feel
At Midnight (My Love Will Lift You Up)
I Know You, I Live You
California Love
Tell Me Something Good
Whatcha’ Gonna Do for Me
Stay
Sweet Thing
Through the Fire
And the Melody Still Lingers On (Night in Tunisia)
I Feel for You
Magic In Your Eyes
I’m Every Woman
Ain’t Nobody

Elaborating on her decision, Chaka explained that there is more to her life than music.

“Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better,” she stated. “So I will not do another tour. I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”

When asked if she would ever retire altogether, Chaka joked about musicians who dip in and out of retirement.

“Well, I might do that three or four times, like other bitches do,” she quipped.

Khan is next scheduled to perform in Los Angeles in January and she has several shows lined up in the U.K. in June and July.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan claimed that she doesn’t “really care” about her musical legacy.

“I would hope that some of my shit has some longevity, but if it doesn’t, that’ll be because hopefully somebody better has come along,” she said. “I just hope that the art form doesn’t get so screwed up with stupid shit – kids today think that every instrument can be played on a keyboard. Instruments have to be introduced once again to these kids.”

