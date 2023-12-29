Chaka Khan To Retire from Touring - Noise11.com

Chaka Khan is done with touring.

Chaka confirmed to Rolling Stone on Thursday that she intends to stop touring, although she will continue to perform live on select occasions.

Chaka’s last show was for the Melbourne International Jazz Festival on October 21. She does have shows scheduled in 2024 in the USA and Europe.

Melbourne setlist:

This Is My Night

Do You Love What You Feel

At Midnight (My Love Will Lift You Up)

I Know You, I Live You

California Love

Tell Me Something Good

Whatcha’ Gonna Do for Me

Stay

Sweet Thing

Through the Fire

And the Melody Still Lingers On (Night in Tunisia)

I Feel for You

Magic In Your Eyes

I’m Every Woman

Ain’t Nobody

Elaborating on her decision, Chaka explained that there is more to her life than music.

“Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to know better,” she stated. “So I will not do another tour. I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”

When asked if she would ever retire altogether, Chaka joked about musicians who dip in and out of retirement.

“Well, I might do that three or four times, like other bitches do,” she quipped.

Khan is next scheduled to perform in Los Angeles in January and she has several shows lined up in the U.K. in June and July.

Elsewhere in the interview, Khan claimed that she doesn’t “really care” about her musical legacy.

“I would hope that some of my shit has some longevity, but if it doesn’t, that’ll be because hopefully somebody better has come along,” she said. “I just hope that the art form doesn’t get so screwed up with stupid shit – kids today think that every instrument can be played on a keyboard. Instruments have to be introduced once again to these kids.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

