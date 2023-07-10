Charlie Watts Personal Items To Go To Auction - Noise11.com

Personal items from the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts are expected to raise millions of dollars when they go to auction in September.

Charlie’s items include first edition signed books of F Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby and Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles. The Great Gatsby is estimated to be worth around $Au570,000/$US380,000.

Charlie owned a proof copy of Evelyn Waugh’s ‘Brideshead Revisited’ from 1944 as well as other first edition books from James Joyce and Agatha Christie.

Charlie acquired the suits worn by Edward VIII, vintage cars (even through he never drove) and a collection of original pressings of early jazz records from Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie and Jelly Roll Morton on 78rpm. One prized possession was scores by George Gershwin and Irving Berlin.

The items will be on display in Los Angeles (25 to 29 July), New York (5 to 8 September) and London (20 to 27 September) before the auction at Christie’s London on 28 September 2023.

