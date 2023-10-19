 Michael Hutchence Pushbike Goes Up For Auction For Ollie Olsen Medical Treatment - Noise11.com
Ollie Olsen and Michael Hutchence

Ollie Olsen and Michael Hutchence

Michael Hutchence Pushbike Goes Up For Auction For Ollie Olsen Medical Treatment

by Paul Cashmere on October 19, 2023

in News

The Raleigh bicycle, owned by Michael Hutchence, has been offered for sale by auction to raise funds for the medical expenses of Michael’s friend and Max Q collaborator Ollie Olsen.

Ollie has very ill with MSA, a form of Parkinson’s disease, and requires help with his ongoing medical expenses. All funds from the sale will go directly to Ollie.

Michael Hutchence used the bike when he was living in Hong Kong in the late 1980s and early 90s.

INXS member Jon Farriss has authenticated the bike as the one regularly used by Michael when they were both living in Hong Kong.

The bike also comes with certificates of Authenticity signed by Michael’s brother Rhett Hutchence and step-mother who has been in possession of the bike since it was brought back to Australia by Michael.

It is in very good condition as seen in the photos but would need some maintenance to get it working like new.

The family is offering this unique personal item of Michael’s for auction to raise funds for Michael’s close friend and collaborator Ollie Olsen, who is very ill with MSA, a form of Parkinson’s disease, and requires help with his ongoing medical expenses. All funds from the sale will go directly to Ollie.

Ollie wrote the hit single ‘Rooms For the Memory’ for the movie ‘Dogs In Space’ which became Michael’s first solo single. A new version was recently recorded by Magic Dirt’s Adalita to also raise funds for Ollie.

Later, Michael and Ollie made the classic album Max Q together and remained close friends thereafter.

Due to the nature of the item’s size and shape it is required to be collected from Sydney’s North Shore by the winning bidder.

Head here to bid:

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ Album To Be Released In December

Peter Gabriel has announced an official release date for his ‘i/o’ album after dropping one new track per month on every full moon of the past year.

4 hours ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

15 hours ago
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul McCartney Treats Fans To Rarities At Soundcheck Ahead of First Australian Show

Sir Paul McCartney is kicking off his ‘Got Back’ tour tonight (18 October 2023) in Adelaide, South Australia with a special treat at soundcheck for the fans who paid for the added experience.

16 hours ago
Kevin Rowland of Dexys Midnight Runners performs at the Harvest Festival at Werribee Park on 11 November 2012. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dexys Continue the Album Performance Tour for The Feminine Divine

In September, Kevin Rowland took Dexys back on the road with a show featuring a complete performance of the new Dexys album ‘The Feminine Divine’.

1 day ago
Nazareth
DSL Dire Straits Legacy and Nazareth Announce 2024 Australian Dates

DSL Dire Straits Legacy, featuring Dire Straits keyboard player Alan Clark, and Nazareth, featuring original member Pete Agnew, will tour Australia in January 2024.

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet To Play Special Shows For ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’ Book Release

Dog Trumpet will perform at book launches for Stuart Lloyd’s new Mental As Anything book ‘Started Out Drinking Beer’.

2 days ago
The new Violent Femmes lineup with Brian Viglione, Noise11, Photo
Stream Violent Femmes Live At The Sydney Opera House Full Concert

In December 2014 Violent Femmes performed at Sydney’s iconic Sydney Opera House for the very first time.

2 days ago