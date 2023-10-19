Michael Hutchence Pushbike Goes Up For Auction For Ollie Olsen Medical Treatment - Noise11.com

The Raleigh bicycle, owned by Michael Hutchence, has been offered for sale by auction to raise funds for the medical expenses of Michael’s friend and Max Q collaborator Ollie Olsen.

Ollie has very ill with MSA, a form of Parkinson’s disease, and requires help with his ongoing medical expenses. All funds from the sale will go directly to Ollie.

Michael Hutchence used the bike when he was living in Hong Kong in the late 1980s and early 90s.

INXS member Jon Farriss has authenticated the bike as the one regularly used by Michael when they were both living in Hong Kong.

The bike also comes with certificates of Authenticity signed by Michael’s brother Rhett Hutchence and step-mother who has been in possession of the bike since it was brought back to Australia by Michael. It is in very good condition as seen in the photos but would need some maintenance to get it working like new. The family is offering this unique personal item of Michael’s for auction to raise funds for Michael’s close friend and collaborator Ollie Olsen, who is very ill with MSA, a form of Parkinson’s disease, and requires help with his ongoing medical expenses. All funds from the sale will go directly to Ollie. Ollie wrote the hit single ‘Rooms For the Memory’ for the movie ‘Dogs In Space’ which became Michael’s first solo single. A new version was recently recorded by Magic Dirt’s Adalita to also raise funds for Ollie.

Later, Michael and Ollie made the classic album Max Q together and remained close friends thereafter.

Due to the nature of the item’s size and shape it is required to be collected from Sydney’s North Shore by the winning bidder.

