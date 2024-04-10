 $3 Million Beatles Collection Up For Auction - Noise11.com
Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a premier online auction house specializing in music, pop culture and sports memorabilia, is currently holding its Rock & Roll Pop Culture AuctionGotta Have Rock and Roll.

It features more than 1200 items, including a Beatles Collection worth up to $3,000,000. Some highlights include The Beatles signed artwork of “Peace to Monterey ‘ with “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club” handwritten lyrics, which is estimated to be worth $2 Million!

The auction features two sessions, session 1 (lots 1-250) will enter extended bidding on April 12th at 9:00 PM EST and session 2 (lots 251-1207) will enter extended bidding on April 13th at 9:00 PM EST.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll can be reached at 212 750 7900 and [email protected].

