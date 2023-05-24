 Donna Summer’s Personal Items Go To Auction - Noise11.com
Love To Love You Donna Summer

Donna Summer’s Personal Items Go To Auction

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2023

in News

Christie’s have announced a auction for the personal items of Donna Summer.

Among the items up for auction include a Gold and Platinum awards, an inscribed photograph, Donna’s Grammy nomination and clothing items.

Info for Christie’s states:

Donna Summer remains a cherished figure in the hearts of many: the undisputed queen of disco for her global fanbase, as well as a multifaceted artist, devoted wife, and loving mother to her family. With enduring classics such as ‘I Feel Love’, ‘Love to Love You Baby’, and ‘Bad Girls’, Donna Summer not only revolutionized the music industry but also continues to captivate and energize dance floors for both longtime admirers and new generations of fans. The Collection of Donna Summer showcases the ascent of this legendary star through essential memorabilia, including her numerous RIAA gold 45’s, handwritten lyrics, and iconic performance outfits from around the world. The collection also offers an intimate glimpse into her personal life through candid Polaroids taken at home and during her travels, as well as several of her evocative paintings, which she treasured as a favorite pastime.

Bidding for the collection will be open from 15-29 June. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Save the Music Foundation, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation—charitable organizations that were dear to Donna Summer during her lifetime and continue to hold significance for her family today.

Find out more at Christie’s.

The auction will take place at 10am (New York Time) 15 June 2023.

The Donna Summer documentary premiered last week on HBO Max.

