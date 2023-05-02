‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ Documentary Trailer Revealed - Noise11.com

Donna Summer’s daughter Brooklyn Sudano has made a documentary about her mother ‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’.

The documentary takes its name from Donna’s first hit ‘Love To Love You Baby’. “My approach to singing … I approach it as an actress. I don’t approach it as a singer. I’m not trying to be me”.

Donna Summer died from lung cancer on 17 May, 2012 at age 63. She was never a smoker and it has been assumed the cancer was called from inhaling the fumes from September 11. Her apartment was nearby the World Trade Center.

Donna’s ‘I Feel Love’ innovated disco music. Donna co-wrote the song with Giorgio Moroder and Pete Bellotte. Initially it was released as a b-side. In 2011 it was added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

In 1979, Donna had her first number one album with ‘Bad Girls’.

Her 1979 greatest hits album ‘On The Radio’ featured her duet with Barbra Streisand ‘No More Tears (Enough is Enough)’.

‘Love To Love You, Donna Summer’ will premiere on HBO on 20 May 2023.

