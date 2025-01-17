 Check Out Billy F. Gibbons Landman song ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’ - Noise11.com
Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Billy Gibbons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Check Out Billy F. Gibbons Landman song ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’

by Paul Cashmere on January 17, 2025

in News

Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top has a brand new solo song which was recorded for the TV series ‘Landman’.

Billy’s ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’ was featured in the episode title ‘Wolfcamp’.

The song gets Billy working together with his old mate Billy Bob Thornton who stars in the show.

Says Gibbons, “It seemed really natural to team up with Billy Bob and Mark to write a song for Landman. ‘Livin’ It Up Down In Texas’ isn’t, per se, autobiographical, but does encapsulate the oil-stained Lone Star lifestyle as seen each week in the series.”

Check out the song:

Billy F. Gibbons will tour Australia in April when ZZ Top headlines Red Hot Summer.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature George Thorogood, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April
Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC
Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April
Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC
Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May
Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May
Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW
Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May
Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD
Strictly 18+

Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:
Friday 6th December 1pm > Monday 9th December 12pm (local time)

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena
Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park
Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena
Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre
Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena
Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

