Check Out Billy F. Gibbons Landman song ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’ - Noise11.com

Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top has a brand new solo song which was recorded for the TV series ‘Landman’.

Billy’s ‘Livin’ It Up In Texas’ was featured in the episode title ‘Wolfcamp’.

The song gets Billy working together with his old mate Billy Bob Thornton who stars in the show.

Says Gibbons, “It seemed really natural to team up with Billy Bob and Mark to write a song for Landman. ‘Livin’ It Up Down In Texas’ isn’t, per se, autobiographical, but does encapsulate the oil-stained Lone Star lifestyle as seen each week in the series.”

Check out the song:

Billy F. Gibbons will tour Australia in April when ZZ Top headlines Red Hot Summer.

The Red Hot Summer shows will also feature George Thorogood, The Living End, Baby Animals, Rose Tattoo & Dallas Frasca.

RED HOT SUMMER TOUR DATES 2025:

Saturday 26th April

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo VIC

Strictly 18+

Sunday 27th April

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Strictly 18+

Saturday 3rd May

Roch Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Strictly 18+

Sunday 4th May

Stuart Park, Wollongong, NSW

Strictly 18+

Saturday 10th May

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Strictly 18+

Red Hot Summer Tour, Face To Face Touring & Ticketmaster pre-sale:

Friday 6th December 1pm > Monday 9th December 12pm (local time)

Tickets are available at:

www.ticketmaster.com.au

Additionally, ZZ Top and George Thorogood will play concert dates for Live Nation.

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025 TOUR DATES:

Tues, April 29 – Adelaide – Aec Arena

Thurs, May 1 – Perth – Langley Park

Weds, May 7 – Melbourne – MC Arena

Tues, May 13 – Sydney – ICC Sydney Theatre

Sat, May 17 – Auckland – Spark Arena

Sun, May 18 – Wellington – TSB Arena

