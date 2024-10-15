 Check Out Hank Azaria Doing Springsteen with his Simpsons Characters - Noise11.com
Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band

Check Out Hank Azaria Doing Springsteen with his Simpsons Characters

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2024

in News

Hank Azaria does around a dozen Simpsons voices and he has put the characters to good use, covering Bruce Springsteen to talk up his upcoming shows with his Springsteen covers band The EZ Street Band.

Check out Hank as Moe Szyslak, Comic Book Guy, Snake, Professor Frink, Sea Captain, Cletus, Duffman, Chief Wiggum and also Bruce doing ‘Born To Run’.

Shows are happening at the Brooklyn Bowl in New York in 8 November and Stone Pony, New Jersey on 15 November.

This all started when “I had the crazy idea that I would like to sing some Springsteen songs to surprise people at my 60th birthday party,” Hank said.” At first I wasn’t sure I could capture Bruce’s singing voice– talking like him is no problem, I mean, that’s my day job!”

Hank called up his son’s former jazz piano teacher Adam Kromelow, who had a Genesis tribute band and started practicing … and practicing … and practicing for six months.

“I’ve never worked harder preparing for any role than I did in perfecting a singing vocal impression of Bruce Springsteen,” Hank said.

Like the E Street Band, the EZ Street Band is also a big band. Adam Kromlow put everyone together.

The band is:
Nak Azaria (Vocals)
Hannah Juliano (Backing Vocals)
Alden Harris-McCoy (Rhythm Guitar)
Evan Harris (Sax)
Christian Nourihanian (Organ)
Adam Kromlow (Piano)
Tim Basom (Guitar)
Jeff Koch (Bass)
Dustin Kaufman (Drums)

The band have worked with Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Lil Nas X, St. Lucia, Josh Groban, blackbear, Cynthia Erivo and more, and have opened for Modest Mouse, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lake Street Dive, Charlie Puth, Tove Lo, and They Might Be Giants.

Hank Azaria and the EZ Street Band ‘Glory Days’

Watch the Noise11 Harry Shearer interview:

music-news.com

