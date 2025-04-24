 Check Out The First Metallica Setlist for 2025 - Noise11.com
The Metallica M72 World Tour is officially into its third year with the first date for 2025 now played out of Syracruse, New York.

This was the first show for Metallica after a six and a half month break. The final show on 2024 was in Mexico City on 29 September 2024.

Unlike other bands of their stature, Metallica change around the setlist every night. This Syracruse setlist won’t look anything like the next setlist out of Toronto on Thursday.

Metallica, Syracruse New York, 19 April 2025 setlist:

Creeping Death (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
For Whom the Bell Tolls (from Ride The Lightning, 1984)
Hit the Lights (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)
King Nothing (from King Nothing, 1996)
Lux Æterna (from 72 Seasons, 2023)
Screaming Suicide (from 72 Seasons, 2023)
Kirk and Rob Doodle (“Broken, Beat & Scarred” with drum backing track (from Death Magnetic, 2008)
The Day That Never Comes (from Death Magnetic, 2008)
Fuel (from Reload, 1997)
Orion (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Nothing Else Matters (from Metallica, 1991)
Sad but True (from Metallica, 1991)
One (from …And Justice for All, 1988)
Seek & Destroy (from Kill ‘Em All, 1983)
Master of Puppets (from Master of Puppets, 1986)
Enter Sandman (from Metallica, 1991)

Metallica will tour Australia and New Zealand in November 2025 for the first time in 12 years.

METALLICA
M72 WORLD TOUR
AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND 2025

Nov 1 Perth, WA – Optus Stadium
Nov 5 Adelaide, SA – Adelaide Oval
Nov 8 Melbourne, VIC – Marvel Stadium
Nov 12 Brisbane, QLD – Suncorp Stadium
Nov 15 Sydney, NSW – Accor Stadium
Nov 19 Auckland, NZ – Eden Park

