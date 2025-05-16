 Check out the Zucchero and Russell Crowe Performing Pearl Jam ‘Just Breathe’ Together - Noise11.com
Check out the Zucchero and Russell Crowe Performing Pearl Jam ‘Just Breathe’ Together

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2025

in News

Russell Crowe also directed a video for his duet with Italian superstar Zucchero. ‘Just Breathe’ is a cover of the Pearl Jam song they recorded together for Zucchero’s ‘Discover II’ album released in 2024.

Crowe was introduced to Zucchero by Jimmy Barnes backstage at Zucchero’s concert at the Sydney Opera House in 2023. For ‘Just Breathe’ Zucchero recorded his vocals in Italy and Crowe did his from Australia.

At Pearl Jam’s Italian site Zucchero said, “I’ve always been a fan of his as an actor… now maybe a little bit as a singer too.”

Eddie Vedder says ‘Just Breathe’ is the closest Pearl Jam ever got to recording a love song.

“It’s one of those Pearl Jam songs that hits you right in the heart,” Zucchero said.

According to Pearl Jam Online, Crowe said “I wanna sing this with you because it feels like our story — two friends, one disappears, stops calling, ’cause he’s been through the dark stuff.”

Pearl Jam’s ‘Just Breathe’ was from the band’s 2009 album ‘Backspacer’.

