Cher To Receive Icon Award - Noise11.com

Cher is set to receive the Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

It was announced on Monday that Cher will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on 1 April.

According to a press release, iHeart is “honouring her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades.”

Cher has sold more than 100 million records during her career and is currently the only artist to have a No. 1 single on the Billboard charts for seven consecutive decades.

Previous recipients of the award include Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi and Pink.

It was also announced on Monday that Justin Timberlake and Jelly Roll will perform at the at the ceremony. Other performers include Tate McRae, Green Day, Lainey Wilson, and TLC.

Cher is one of this year’s nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Her fellow nominees include Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Lenny Kravitz, Sinéad O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne, Kool & the Gang, Oasis and more.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 1 April.

