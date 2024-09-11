Chester Bennington's Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment - Noise11.com

Chester Bennington’s son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

Jaime alleged Shinoda has “quietly erased [his] father’s life and legacy in real time”, and he claims Linkin Park have “refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily” following their seven-year hiatus.

He posted on Instagram: “People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their heads around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself.

“They’re having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: 1). hired your friend of many years @emilyarmstrong to replace [Chester]. (sic)”

Jaime also referenced former Dead Sara singer Emily’s alleged ties with the Church of Scientology, and her previous support of Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 after he was convicted of raping two women.

However, Armstrong, who made her Linkin Park debut in a live performance last week, has issued a statement to “clear the air” about her previous support for Masterson.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have.

“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes.”

Linkin Park – who have also added new drummer Colin Brittain, in place of Rob Bourdon – will release a new album, ‘From Zero’, on 15 November, and they will embark on a six-date arena tour.

music-news.com

