 Chester Bennington's Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment - Noise11.com
Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chester Bennington Linkin Park. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Recruitment

by Music-News.com on September 11, 2024

in News

Chester Bennington’s son Jaime Bennington has blasted Linkin Park founder Mike Shinoda for replacing his late father with singer Emily Armstrong.

Jaime alleged Shinoda has “quietly erased [his] father’s life and legacy in real time”, and he claims Linkin Park have “refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily” following their seven-year hiatus.

He posted on Instagram: “People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their heads around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself.

“They’re having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: 1). hired your friend of many years @emilyarmstrong to replace [Chester]. (sic)”

Jaime also referenced former Dead Sara singer Emily’s alleged ties with the Church of Scientology, and her previous support of Danny Masterson, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2023 after he was convicted of raping two women.

However, Armstrong, who made her Linkin Park debut in a live performance last week, has issued a statement to “clear the air” about her previous support for Masterson.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realised I shouldn’t have.

“I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathise with the victims of these crimes.”

Linkin Park – who have also added new drummer Colin Brittain, in place of Rob Bourdon – will release a new album, ‘From Zero’, on 15 November, and they will embark on a six-date arena tour.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Jack White, Photo Ros O'Gorman
The White Stripes Follow Through Suing trump

The White Stripes have filed a lawsuit against trump for using their song Seven Nation Army in a social media post.

1 day ago
Rufus Wainwright - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Rufus Wainwright Announces Seventh Australian Tour

Rufus Wainwright will return to Australia in January 2025 for his seventh tour and first since 2019.

1 day ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park New Singer Emily Armstrong Already Wrapped In Controversy Over Friendship With Rapist Danny Masterton

Days after Linkin Park announced Emily Armstrong as their new lead singer comes the observation that Emily was a supporter of convicted rapist, actor Danny Masterton.

2 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
The Killers To Perform Hot Fuss Album In Australia

The Killers will return to Australia in November and December with two setlists, one the greatest hits ‘Rebel Diamonds’ show and the other the ‘Hot Fuss’ complete album performance show.

2 days ago
Linkin Park 2024 photo from Warner Music
Linkin Park Reform and Return With New Line-up

Linkin Park are back with a new song and a new line-up following the death of Chester Bennington.

5 days ago
Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Confirms Engagement

Lady Gaga got engaged to her partner Michael Polansky in April.

6 days ago
Dan Sultan photo by She Is Aphrodite
Dan Sultan Releases ‘Do You See Me’

Dan Sultan says his new song ‘Do You See Me?’ was 20 years in the making.

September 4, 2024