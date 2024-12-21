 Chic Singer Alfa Anderson Dies Aged 78 - Noise11.com
Chic Good Times

Chic Singer Alfa Anderson Dies Aged 78

by Music-News.com on December 21, 2024

in News

Alfa Anderson has died. Alfa – who was an early vocalist for Chic and appeared on the group’s classic tracks including ‘Le Freak’, ‘Good Times’, ‘Everybody Dance’ and ‘I Want Your Love’ – passed away at the age of 78 on 17 December.

Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers shared the news on Instagram alongside a montage of photos, soundtracked by ‘At Last I Am Free’, which featured Alfa’s vocals.

He wrote: “Thank you for everything.”

And over the montage, it read: “RIP Alfa Anderson. CHIC organization. Forever loved [prayer and heart emojis].(sic)”

No further details about her death were given.

Alfa got her start thanks to a featured role in jazz musician Cannonball Adderley’s Big Man, which debuted at Carnegie Hall in 1976.

During the 1970s, she recorded backing vocals for a wide range of artists including Nat Adderley, Ray Barretto, Odyssey, and Roy Buchanan, and featured on the soundtrack to ‘The Wiz’, which was produced by Quincy Jones.

But her life changed when Luther Vandross invited her to a vocal session for the newly-formed Chic, featuring Tony Thompson on drums and Norma Jean Wright on vocals.

She was a backing vocalist on their early single ‘Everybody Dance’ and after touring with the band, was promoted to lead vocalist and shared the role with Luci Martin from the late 1970s to the early 1980s.

She also sang on Chic-produced recordings for artists including Diana Ross and Sister Sledge, and later toured with the likes of Luther Vandross, Sir Mick Jagger, Gregory Hines and Teddy Pendergrass.

In her later years, Alfa released her first solo album, ‘Music From My Heart’ in 2017, and debuted the record at a packed-out concert in New York.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Watch Leo Sayer’s Meredith Performance From 7 December 2024

70s legend Leo Sayer took his celebrated classics to the Meredith Music Festival earlier this month.

4 days ago
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Becoming Led Zeppelin Will Screen In Australia In February

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, the first ever officially endorsed by Led Zeppelin documentary, will screen in Australia in February.

4 days ago
Wanstock Is Back For 2025 With The Babys and Baby Animals

Wanstock, Geoff Wansbrough’s celebration of the pub rock era, will return to Doncaster in Melbourne in 2025 with not only Britain’s The Babys but also Australia’s Baby Animals, Taxiride featuring Jason Singh, Mi-Sex and Ted Mulry Gang.

4 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Releases An All-New ‘Step Into Christmas’ Video Starring Cara Delevingne

Elton John has unveiled a brand new video for his Triple Platinum-certified Christmas classic, “Step Into Christmas,”The new video reimagines what it was like behind the scenes for the now iconic original 1973 visual, starring British actress and model Cara Delevingne as Elton.

5 days ago
John Lennon Live In New York City
John Lennon One To One Concert Is Coming For 2025

Sean Lennon has confirmed to the BBC’s Chris Hawkins that a complete concert from the 1972 John and Yoko ‘One To One’ show from 30 August 1972 at Madison Square Garden will be released in 2025.

December 13, 2024
Todd Rundgren Australian tour 2024 photo by Karen Freedman
Todd Rundgren To Play Australia Again In 2025

Todd Rundgren is heading back to Australia for more dates in 2025 and Davey Lane will join him.

December 12, 2024
Carlos Santana, Santana, Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday 11 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Carlos Santana Suggests Glastonbury For 2025

Santana have sparked speculation they could be set to play Glastonbury next year after announcing three UK concerts in June.

December 12, 2024