Rozonda Chilli Thomas says she failed to read the fine print after federal records linked the TLC singer to Republican campaign contributions.

by Paul Cashmere

TLC singer Rozonda Chilli Thomas has issued a public clarification regarding her political affiliations following the discovery of Federal Election Commission records. The documents, which surfaced in late March 2026, indicate that Thomas made several financial contributions to Republican causes during the 2024 election cycle. In a social media statement, the R&B star maintained that the donations were intended to support charitable causes rather than specific political candidates, citing a misunderstanding of the donation platforms.

The revelation comes at a pivotal moment as TLC prepares for a significant summer concert schedule alongside fellow 90s icons. For many music fans, the political leanings of high profile artists carry weight due to the historical connection between R&B music and social advocacy. Thomas addressed the situation directly to reassure her audience that her personal values remain focused on advocacy for veterans and children, asserting that her involvement with the Republican fundraising platforms was an oversight regarding the fine print of the transactions.

Federal Election Commission records show that Thomas, under her legal name Rozonda Thomas, contributed just under $900 across 17 different occasions between April and November 2024. The funds were directed toward the Trump National Committee JFC, INC., WinRed, and the National Republican Senatorial Committee. Additionally, Thomas addressed a recent social media incident involving a repost of a video containing conspiracy theories about former first lady Michelle Obama. Thomas attributed the repost to a technical error, stating she is not very computer savvy and accidentally hit the button while scrolling. She expressed the utmost respect and admiration for Michelle Obama, stating she would never intentionally disrespect any woman.

As a foundational member of TLC, Chilli has been a central figure in the global music industry since 1991, when she joined the group to replace founding member Crystal Jones. TLC is recognised as one of the best selling girl groups of all time, with over 65 million records sold worldwide and four Grammy Awards. The group’s catalogue includes era-defining hits like Waterfalls and No Scrubs, as well as the albums CrazySexyCool and FanMail. Throughout her career, Thomas has also pursued solo ventures including the singles Dumb Dumb Dumb and Body, and she currently co-hosts the television series Second Chance Love on Hallmark+. Born in Columbus, Georgia, Thomas has often shared her personal history with fans, including meeting her father for the first time in 1996 and her long-term membership in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The intersection of celebrity status and political participation often creates a complex dialogue within the music community. Historical perspectives, such as those noted by Malcolm X in 1963, suggest that entertainers should be viewed as individuals with personal opinions rather than official community leaders. However, modern political theories like the concept of linked fate suggest that the choices of influential figures are often perceived as being tied to the well-being of their broader community. Other artists such as Ye, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj have also faced varied public responses when engaging with similar political spheres, highlighting a broader trend of shifting political dynamics among major entertainment figures who have expressed support or admiration for various political leaders.

Moving forward, Chilli remains focused on her professional commitments and her philanthropic work through Chilli’s Crew, an organisation helping young girls build self-esteem. The singer has asked for grace as she navigates the complexities of digital platforms and public record transparency. Fans can expect to see her back on stage shortly as TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue unite for the It’s Iconic tour, celebrating their enduring musical legacy across the United States.

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