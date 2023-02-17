 Chris Shifflett Premieres New Song ‘Black Top White Lines’ - Noise11.com
Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Shifflett Premieres New Song ‘Black Top White Lines’

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2023

in News

Chris Shifflett of Foo Fighters has debuted his new solo song ‘Black Top White Lines’.

Chris released ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’ in 2021 and ‘Goin’ Nowhere’ in 2021. A new solo album will be released in 2023.

