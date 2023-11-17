 Chris Stein of Blondie To Publish Memoir ‘Under A Rock’ - Noise11.com
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Stein, Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Chris Stein of Blondie To Publish Memoir ‘Under A Rock’

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2023

in News

Chris Stein of Blondie will publish his memoir ‘Under A Rock’ in 2024.

Chris wrote on his socials, “Ok Here we go. I’ve been working on this memoir for two years and it’ll show up allegedly in 2024. I mean, I like it… I wrote the whole fcking thing myself. It’s got a lot of weird ass stuff that actually happened even if it might seem made up. I’m quite looking forward to people interacting with it.”

Blondie singer Deborah Harry has written the foreword.

The book is a fair way off yet. The release date is 11 June 2024.

Chris is a founding member and guitarist of Blondie. He is also the written of the Blondie hits ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘In The Flesh’, ‘Island of Lost Souls’, ‘Dreaming’ and ‘Rapture’.

Chris stopped touring with Blondie in 2019 because of heart issues but still records with the band. Blondie’s last album was ‘Pollinator’ in 2019.

Blondie. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

